ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

MCPD: Pedestrian Struck on Gridley Road Succumbs to Injuries

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Friday, June 3, 2022, has succumbed to his injuries and died. At approximately 10 p.m., Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca, of Silver Spring, was crossing Gridley Rd. (Wheaton/Glenmont) when he...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Pedestrian Collision in Damascus

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022. At approximately 6:24 p.m., 5th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Woodfield Rd. and Clearspring Dr. for the report of a pedestrian struck.
DAMASCUS, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released

– Victim’s Name Released in June 18, 2022 Fatality. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 18 fatality as 45-year-old Rene Rivas Quinteros from Winchester, Virginia. ————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Montgomery County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen who was reported missing in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Department of Police Fifth District Investigative Section issued an alert on Tuesday, June 21 for 18-year-old Boyds resident Ishaan Bhardwaj, who was last seen in the area of the 14300 block of Brass Wheel Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Firearms Recovered Following Two Separate Traffic Stops

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Community Action Team have arrested 19-year-old Javier Reyes, 19-year-old Alexander Sandeep Borge and two juvenile males for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., a member of the 4th...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Avenue.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succumbs#Wheaton Glenmont#Chevrolet#Google Maps
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Clinton

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton Sunday night. The victim is 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.  On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the […]
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Multiple people injured after car crash on Clara Barton Pkwy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officials closed a portion of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County after multiple people were injured in a car crash on Clara Barton Highway Monday afternoon. At least three people were injured, with two suffering from traumatic injuries, according to tweets from Montgomery County Fire and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Assist with Single-Family House Fire in Laurel

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services assisted the Prince George’s County Fire Department this morning at a fire on the 5900 block of Kerr Rd. in Laurel. The fire originated in the basement of the home and has been extinguished, according to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer. Piringer...
LAUREL, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Montgomery County EMS rescues driver in overturned car

ROCKVILLE, MD (7News) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue successfully removed a person trapped in a vehicle in Rockville Monday, after the car rolled over following a collision. Two cars collided on Nicholson Lane near Nebel Street, around 1 p.m., MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer reported on Twitter. One of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash of Road Crew Worker on Interstate 70

HAGERSTOWN, M) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in which a road crew worker was killed early Monday morning June 13, 2022 in Washington County. At about 4:19 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone.
NBC Washington

Leon Harris Sentenced After DUI Arrest

News4 anchor Leon Harris was sentenced to jail time and probation on Tuesday after he was arrested earlier this year for driving under the influence of alcohol. A Montgomery County, Maryland, district court judge sentenced Harris to one year with all but 10 days suspended, meaning he will have to spend 10 days in jail, at most. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police ID driver killed in Oakton crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the person who was killed in a crash Sunday night. Franklin Aquino, 18, of Chantilly, was traveling south near the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road in Oakton just after 10:30 p.m., when, upon cresting a hill, he lost control and went off the road, striking a tree.
OAKTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man. At approximately 6:04a.m, on June 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The victim, Israel Minger, 27, died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy