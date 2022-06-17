The Story of the Sisters of Mokama by New York Times editor Jyoti Thottam

A look at some of the stunning photography that will be featured in a book to protect bears. Bears are extremely intelligent creatures. Not only can they count as well as primates can, but they have also learned how to use tools and are highly sensitive to emotion. As well as happiness, bears can experience grief and have demonstrated trauma responses. Their eyesight is much sharper than ours (and they have night vision), their ears are twice as sensitive as ours and they can smell a meal up to 20 miles away.

