ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside The Downfall Of Rachel Bilson's Relationship With Hayden Christenson

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhXGZ_0gEBkcgs00
mega

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen met in 2008 while both starring in the action flick Jumper and got engaged that December after only a few months of dating.

However, the couple never quite made it to the alter. In 2010, The OC actress and the Obi-Wan Kenobi star called off their wedding, but then reconciled a few months later, choosing to quietly continue their relationship without saying "I Do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nlfl5_0gEBkcgs00
mega

"I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life," Bilson gushed of her low-key relationship with the Star Wars actor in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan . "I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies."

Bilson and Christensen welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose , in 2014, but made the decision to call it quits in 2017 when she was around 3-years-old. Rumors swirled about the reasoning behind the split, from blaming their hectic work schedules and long distance to whispers of cheating.

SOPHIA BUSH & CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY, RACHEL BILSON & ADAM BRODY, MORE HOLLYWOOD PAIRS WHO SPLIT, BUT STILL PLAYED COUPLES ON SCREEN

"She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto," an insider spilled to Us Weekly at the time. "They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done."

Not long after the duo went their separate ways — while still amicably coparenting their daughter — rumors popped up that Christensen's former costar Emma Roberts may have been involved in the breakup. The Blast reported the Hart of Dixie actress found suspicious text messages between Christensen and Roberts and decided to part ways with the actor because she suspected they were having an "inappropriate relationship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIkzV_0gEBkcgs00
mega

RACHEL BILSON SAYS HER SPLIT FROM BILL HADER WAS 'PROBABLY HARDER THAN CHILDBIRTH'

Christenson and Bilson have since moved on in their love lives, but their focus will always be on what is best for Briar.

"Being a mom is No. 1 for me and it always will be," the mom-of-one told People in 2018. "Anything I choose to do for work has to be something I really want ... Most important for me is that Briar is okay and secure and stable. No matter what I’m dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it’s just about her."

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Inside Katie Holmes's Incredibly Secretive Dating History

Katie Holmes is notoriously private, especially when it comes to her love life, but she's slowly stepping out with her new boyfriend, Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III. The "CODA" star was first spotted taking a romantic New York City stroll with her new beau in April before the pair made their red carpet debut at the Moth Ball's 25th anniversary gala the following month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Bill Hader
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Wedding#Inside The Downfall#Sophia Bush Chad
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Inside Demi Moore and BF Daniel Humm’s Romance: They’re Getting ‘Serious’

Full speed ahead! Demi Moore and Daniel Humm‘s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider says, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

All About Chef Daniel Humm, Demi Moore's Boyfriend

Award-winning chef Daniel Humm has garnered worldwide recognition for his culinary expertise and has recently stepped even further into the spotlight for his relationship with Demi Moore. Known for his upscale Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park, the restaurateur recently made an appearance on the actress' Instagram account on June 14,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

70K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy