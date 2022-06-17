Inside The Downfall Of Rachel Bilson's Relationship With Hayden Christenson

mega

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen met in 2008 while both starring in the action flick Jumper and got engaged that December after only a few months of dating.

However, the couple never quite made it to the alter. In 2010, The OC actress and the Obi-Wan Kenobi star called off their wedding, but then reconciled a few months later, choosing to quietly continue their relationship without saying "I Do."

"I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life," Bilson gushed of her low-key relationship with the Star Wars actor in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan . "I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies."

Bilson and Christensen welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose , in 2014, but made the decision to call it quits in 2017 when she was around 3-years-old. Rumors swirled about the reasoning behind the split, from blaming their hectic work schedules and long distance to whispers of cheating.

"She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto," an insider spilled to Us Weekly at the time. "They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done."

Not long after the duo went their separate ways — while still amicably coparenting their daughter — rumors popped up that Christensen's former costar Emma Roberts may have been involved in the breakup. The Blast reported the Hart of Dixie actress found suspicious text messages between Christensen and Roberts and decided to part ways with the actor because she suspected they were having an "inappropriate relationship."

Christenson and Bilson have since moved on in their love lives, but their focus will always be on what is best for Briar.

"Being a mom is No. 1 for me and it always will be," the mom-of-one told People in 2018. "Anything I choose to do for work has to be something I really want ... Most important for me is that Briar is okay and secure and stable. No matter what I’m dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it’s just about her."