Any donation to help out will be greatly appreciated. Many of us look forward to the summer for a chance to relax, take a vacation, and enjoy time outside, but others aren't so fortunate. For many, it means trying to find childcare and ensuring kids have enough food to eat because school and school-run programs aren't in session. One local community library is asking for some help to make sure they can provide services to those who need them in the Hudson Valley.

EAST FISHKILL, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO