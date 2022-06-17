ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Patsy Sumner

DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatsy Lee Sumner, 84, was born in Detroit Lakes, MN, on June 1st, 1938, to Floyd and Ida(Lia) Gift. The family moved to Nebraska and Illinois, then returned to Detroit Lakes. Patsy attended Holmes School and then graduated from Detroit Lakes High School with the class of 1956. She worked part-time...

DL-Online

Carolyn F. Kohler

Carolyn F. Kohler age 89 of Detroit Lakes, MN died June 19, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, under the care of Hospice. Carolyn Frances Kohler was born May 28, 1933 in Syracuse, New York to Carroll and Sara Margaret (Kau) Pratt. She moved to Hamden, CT as a young girl and later to Grand Rapids, MI, where she graduated From High School. She then attended college in Grand Rapids before later moving to Fargo, ND. On May 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to Lyle Kohler. In 1959 they made their home in rural Detroit Lakes, where they lived their entire lives.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Breezy into the evening

DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Jaycees welcome volunteers to help with Water Carnival

DETROIT LAKES — Kasey Fetzer and Andrew Lessin don’t want the Jacyees to hog all the fun. The two co-admirals of the Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes invite all (who are 18 and older) to volunteer during the 10-day city-wide bash. From July 8-17, events are scheduled...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

The Great Race to make June 25 stop in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Highway 10 on the west end of Detroit Lakes will be quite a sight during the afternoon of Saturday, June 25, as about 135 classic cars come rolling through town en route to Peoples Park. "One of the cars is a 1916 Hudson," said Tom Seelye,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Football: Carrier brothers announce commitments to play for the University of Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES – June 5 was the night Mason and Ethan Carrier had been waiting for since they were little kids. The two Detroit Lakes football standouts received offers in-person from the University of Minnesota football head coach PJ Fleck and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi following a camp invite. They wanted the Carriers to play for the Gophers, and they only had to wait two weeks to get an answer.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Storm damages reported in Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake area

OTTERTAIL — Monday night, June 20, severe thunderstorms struck the region with strong winds wreaking havoc on portions of central Minnesota including damage reported in the Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake regions. The storm came after temperatures topped out near 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. Observers near Ottertail reported...
BATTLE LAKE, MN
DL-Online

Solstice Festival draws crowd despite power outage

DETROIT LAKES — Though the atmosphere was a little dark inside Richwood Winery's tasting room on Saturday afternoon, the sun shone brightly on its Summer Solstice Festival, drawing a nice crowd despite a power outage that blanketed much of the region starting at about 2:30 p.m. "The outage was...
RICHWOOD, MN
DL-Online

Otter Tail County declines to pay extra for Perham project

OTTER TAIL COUNTY – Otter Tail County commissioners declined to spend an extra $13,708 to save the city of Perham $150,000 on a project that included reconditioning portions of County Road 8, as well as a city sewer project. During the monthly Otter Tail County Board meeting on Tuesday,...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐22‐885 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Crystal Ann Covey, Daniel Scott Leslie Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Crystal Ann Covey, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on June 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm for PreTrial and July 12, 2022 at 9:00 am for Court Trial or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Gretchen Thilmony Judge of District Court BY: Connie Zick Deputy Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 72515.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of

PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the following Becker County Boards/Committees: Planning Commission 4 Year Term (Must Reside in District 3) Persons interested in being appointed may submit a letter of interest and/or resume to: Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Ph: 218-846-7201 e-mail: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (June 19 & 22, 2022) 74371.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, May 17, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of May 3, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: No one was present. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Okeson: Wannigan Park, Northwest Communications Board, and Highway Committee Commissioner Nelson: Joint Powers (Red River Basin) Tech Panel Review, Sunnyside Care Commissioner Knutson: Courthouse Committee & Sheriff’s Committee Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Historical Society Meeting & Human Services Committee Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Roy Smith, County Surveyor resigning July 1st & Museum Construction Meeting Motion to approve ARPA Project Award for Becker County Fair to fund 2 projects (kitchen & bathroom) in the amount of $96,856 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to accept Valley Petroleum underground diesel tank removal from the alley behind the courthouse in the amount of $7,750 (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve the following Collective Bargaining Agreements: Human Services Supervisors Association Contract and MOAs & LELS Supervisors Contract and MOAs (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 04/29/2022 in the amount of $369,248.05, 05/03/2022 in the amount of $35,853.49, 05/10/2022 in the amount of $41,056.24, Total of $446,157.78. Over 90 Days: Dakota Supply Group 3 dated Oct 2021 in the amount of $784.24, invoice just turned in. Jack Chivers Realty dated 06-23-2021 in the amount of $375.00, invoice just turned in. MidStates Wireless dated 12-23-2021 in the amount of $3,616.00, invoice just turned in. Total of $4,775.24. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Nelson) carried. County Attorney: presented by Mary Hendrickson (as part of Finance) Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2I – to hire a Full-Time Assistant County Attorney (Nelson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: Motion to approve Temporary 1-4 day On-Sale Liquor License – Detroit Mountain Recreation Area – Jeffrey Staley – July 2, 2022 in Erie Township (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve tubing license renewal – Charlie’s Ottertail Tubing – Charles & Kathy Pihlaja – Erie Township (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2B – to hire a Full-Time DMV Licensing Clerk (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2D – to hire a Part-Time Cashier (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2A – to hire a Full-Time Child Support Officer (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Service Agreement with Medica (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Healthcare Procurement: Seniors (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Healthcare Procurement: SNBC (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Healthcare Procurement: Families and Children – will be at next meeting. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Information Technology: presented by Stacie White Motion to approve Resolution 5-22-2C – to hire a Full-Time IT Support Technician (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Recorder: presented by Susan Syvertson Motion to approve charging a recording fee of $20.00 for Ordination Certificates/Papers (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$4,208.00 abatement on PIN 49.1681.734 due to being a vacant land-no house (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2H – MnDOT Master Partnership Agreement (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to authorize the Board Chair to sign closing documents with Probity Properties LLC to include leaseback agreement (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Sheriff Todd Glander Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2E - for approval to sell and purchase ATV (ATV Grant) – low quote Okeson Offtrail Sales in the amount of $8,599.00 (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2F – to hire a Full-Time Correctional Officer (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 05-22-2G – Amendment #10 Summit Agreement (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve the 2022 State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Patrol Grant Contract Agreement (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog Environmental Services Child Care Grant Application – Information Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Motion to add Gerald Wettles Tax ID Number 19.0748.000 to the agenda (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to postpone acting on Gerald Wettles Conditional Use Permit for mining operations for up to 60 days to gather more information on wetland delineation and total area (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Planning Commission Recommendations 05/10/2022: Conditional Use Permit Requests: Storage Units: Michael Hjeldness & Dana Hjeldness Tax ID Number 19.0748.000 Move to approve Conditional Use Permit for Storage Units as recommended by the Planning & Zoning Commission with the stipulation of no outside storage and the stipulation set by the Board: limit of 20, if allowable can return to board to request an increase (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Event Center: Dunnigan Homes Chapel LLC Tax ID Number 02.0171.002 Move to approve Conditional Use Permit to operate am event center as recommended by the Planning & Zoning Commission (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Pet Grooming Business: Keith M & Brandy L Johnson Tax ID Number 02.0230.002 Move to approve Conditional Use Permit to operate a pet grooming business as recommended by Planning & Zoning Commission according to their business plan (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Preliminary Plat: Residential Subdivision: Bradley Olek Tax ID Number 02.0226.004 and Donald S Goering Tax ID Number 02.0226.000 – Information on preliminary plat for nine (9) lots to be called, Don’s Angels Addition Multi-Unit Storage Structure Development: Grimes LLC Tax ID Number 19.0548.000 – Information on preliminary plat for a multi-use storage structure development. Final Plat: Multi-Unit Storage Development: Amy J Ruley Tax ID Number 17.0079.001 – Information on final plat for multi-unit storage structure development. 3rd Supplemental Plat for a Common Interest Development: SNBA Development LLC Tax ID Number 17.0393.000 – Information on a 3rd supplemental plat for a common interest development for sixteen (16) units (unit 15 and units 24-38). Motion to approve We Fest 2022 Conditional Use Event Plan – making sure prior to the event We Fest has contracts signed with the Fire Department, State Patrol, and Highway Department (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:06 am./s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (June 19, 2022) 74378.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: Triple-digit temps during June are not common

FARGO — Since early last week, the forecast for today has been calling for temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures in our area during June are not common. Fargo has recorded twelve century-high temperatures during just seven June months since 1881. Grand Forks has recorded ten century-highs during just six June months since 1893. There were two last year on June 4 and 5, but the last time it was 100 degrees in June around here was in 1995 on June 17.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Court news: Frazee man accused of stealing $50K pickup

DETROIT LAKES — Michael Jack Strehlow, 30, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft. According to court records, on the afternoon of April 13, Detroit Lakes police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a business on Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes, which had just purchased a 2015 Ford F-150 valued at $50,000.
DL-Online

Court news: Red Lake man accused of contributing to Naytahwaush overdose

Franklin Anthony Jackson, 27, of Red Lake has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on March 16, 2021, Mahnomen County sheriff deputies responded to a report of a drug overdose in Naytahwaush, and Jackson is accused of being involved in lining up the meth sale that resulted in the overdose.
NAYTAHWAUSH, MN

