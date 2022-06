The stories in "Undertale" and "Pokémon" don't seem to have much in common. Sure, they're both ostensibly about a child who has to battle their way through magical worlds full of adorable monsters with menu-based RPG combat, but they are completely different in terms of tone. "Undertale" is one of those games where the heavy, thought-provoking narrative can change your life. It ruminates on the nature of violence and uses its own mechanics as a tool for telling the story. Toby Fox, the primary developer for "Undertale," also made most of the game by himself (with a fair bit of art production from Temmie Chang). The "Pokémon" franchise, on the other hand, is the product of a massive development team over at Game Freak. It's also much more light-hearted, with its stories tending to be more focused around giving the player a whimsical adventure with lots of positive reinforcement.

