Savannah Chrisley Vows To 'Fight For Justice' Amid Her Parents' Fraud Conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley 's daughter Savannah has broken her silence after the couple were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion earlier this month.

In addition to her own words, the 24-year-old posted a few family photos and a lengthy excerpt penned by self-help guru Zanna Keithly .

"Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can," her caption began. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

She continued, "Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over."

Savannah concluded her message with a positive anecdote, writing, "Now let’s get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling - no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed. - xoxoxo - Sassy 💕 #kindness ."

Her brother Chase , 26, has only made cryptic comments about the case, though their half-sister Lindsie , 32, spoke out about the crisis shortly after the verdict was announced.

"The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole ," she stated. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

Todd, 53 , and Julie, 49, are basically on house arrest at the moment and face up to 30 years in prison for their financial crimes. They're scheduled to be sentenced in October, though their attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict .

Meanwhile, the patriarch has found himself embroiled in yet another scandal, as Radar reported a former male employee has accused him of sexual harassment .