ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'It was a really kind thing for him to do': Harry Styles' teacher Mrs Vernon lauds the singer's 'lovely tribute' after he halted his Old Trafford concert to dedicate a song to her

By Laura Fox, Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Harry Styles teacher Mrs Vernon has lauded the singer's 'lovely tribute' after he halted his concern at Old Trafford to dedicate a song to her.

Speaking on Friday's Lorraine, Mrs Vernon admitted that she wasn't actually present at the concert where the star paid tribute, but was told about it by one of her colleagues who was among the crowd of 74,000 fans.

During his concert on Wednesday, Harry repeatedly told the crowds how special it was to be playing his 'home show' just around the corner from where he grew up in Holmes Chapel in Cheshire and even tried to find his old teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xa2ga_0gEBk0Qd00
Sweet: Harry Styles teacher Mrs Vernon has lauded the singer's 'lovely tribute' after he halted his concern at Old Trafford to dedicate a song to her

Mrs Vernon told Lorraine: 'I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straightaway.

'I've watched the video and it was just such a lovely tribute and a really, really great thing for him to do.'

Asked by Lorraine whether he was always a 'wee angel,' during his primary school days, his teacher added: 'Some of the time. Some of the time he was an angel. Some of the time he could be, you know… he's got a cheeky, lovely side to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyM5j_0gEBk0Qd00
Kind: During his concert on Wednesday, Harry repeatedly told the crowds how special it was to be playing his 'home show' before trying to find his old primary school teacher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X43kv_0gEBk0Qd00
Nice: Mrs Vernon told Lorraine: 'I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straightaway'

'He was a great character. That smile was always so lovely. He loved music, he loved performing, right the way through our school and everybody, every teacher at Hermitage had a big impact on him.'

Reflecting on Harry's decision to publicly thank his teacher during the show, she added: ''It was a really kind thing for him to do. Teachers do a brilliant job, every single teacher worked so, so hard.

'And the reward we get is from the children in our class and the children that we've taught in every previous year. That's what we get our reward from.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUKPM_0gEBk0Qd00
Naughty? Asked by Lorraine whether he was always a 'wee angel,' during his primary school days, his teacher added: 'Some of the time. Some of the time he was an angel'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwabY_0gEBk0Qd00
Where is she? During his show, Harry had briefly halted the concert in a bid to find his first teacher, who he'd been told was in the crowd

'I think there was something special - a sparkle, a twinkle in his eye, his personality, character being so much there from when he was four or five. That showed us that he was going to go on to do something really special.

'But I don't think anybody could foresee just how mega and crazy, so huge his career would become. It is just outstanding.'

During his show, Harry had briefly halted the concert in a bid to find his first teacher, who he'd been told was in the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vO1co_0gEBk0Qd00
 Amazing: Part way through the show he had fans cheering as he halted the music to try and locate his Mrs Vernon

After a frantic search of the stadium, it was thought that Mrs Vernon was located and beamed on the screen, but the teacher has since confriemd she wasn't at the show.

Harry waxed lyrical about the impact she had had on him in his 'formative years'.

He didn't mention the school, but Harry is known to have attended Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, before heading to the village's Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School as a teenager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQgMB_0gEBk0Qd00
Lovely: In a touching moment he said. 'I just want to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that's you're here tonight, you were truly a wonderful teacher'

Harry asked from the stage: 'How are you? I heard you're retiring. I just want to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much.

'It means a lot to me that's you're here tonight, you were truly a wonderful teacher. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and it means a lot that you're here and I'm dedicating this next song to you.'

He led the crowd in a huge cheer for Mrs Vernon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pr3F_0gEBk0Qd00
Funny: Harry later couldn't help but quip to the audience: 'Can you imagine dealing with me when I was four?' to huge laughter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skMRJ_0gEBk0Qd00
Lovely moment: He told the crowds that his family and friends from his home town were all in the crowds

But before launching into Canyon Moon, he couldn't help but quip to the audience: 'Can you imagine dealing with me when I was four?' to huge laughter.

Canyon Moon was indeed a fitting tune to dedicate to Mrs Vernon as it refers to happy times in school days.

It contains the lyrics 'I'm going, oh, I'm going home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnJJE_0gEBk0Qd00
Exciting: Harry, wearing a blue and red top with a sequin-festooned red cherry badge, played a blistering hour-and-a-half set under blue skies at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium to a sold out, capacity 74,000 strong crowd

The special moment with Mrs Vernon came as part of a hugely emotional homecoming show for Harry and for his fans.

He said: 'This is an absolute pleasure to be here at my home show, I cannot begin to tell you how much it means to me to play here tonight and all of you for coming.'

He told the crowds that his family and friends from his home town were all in the crowds.

He added: 'Some of the happiest times of my entire life have been making these last couple of albums, and some of the happiest times of my life have been right around the corner from here. So it feels pretty perfect to me playing these songs to you here tonight.'

Harry, wearing a blue and red top with a sequin-festooned red cherry badge, played a blistering hour-and-a-half set under blue skies at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium to a sold out, capacity 74,000 strong crowd.

Fans headed out in their most glamorous attire for the show, many donning the now signature brightly coloured feather boa for the gig, as Harry himself customarily does at the end of the show.

He played a host of his fan favourites and biggest hits including Golden, Matilda, As it Was, Sign of the Times, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFUss_0gEBk0Qd00
In demand: Harry has been busy touring with various dates across the UK in recent weeks (pictured at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley last weekend) 

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Double Play Your Way to L.A. to See Harry Styles in Concert

We can't get you a room in Harry's House, but we can make sure that you have a chance to catch Harry Styles in concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this fall!. This prize is sweeter than Watermelon Sugar. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that includes everything you need to have a killer time in L.A. (Just like Harry, we don't want you to get lost or go broke). Here are the prize details:
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Harry Styles helps Italian fan come out during Wembley Stadium gig

Harry Styles helped a fan come out during one of his shows at London’s Wembley Stadium over the weekend. Styles was playing his second huge stadium gig at the venue last night (June 19) as part of his ‘Love On Tour’. During the show, an Italian fan...
WORLD
The Independent

Adele and Harry Styles reportedly turned down invitations to perform at Queen’s Jubilee

Adele and Harry Styles both reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it has emerged.Both apparently cited 'scheduling issues' as the reason for not being able to attend.Styles is currently on tour, while Adele has just made her return to the spotlight, and spends most of her time in Los Angeles.Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and Sam Ryder all performed at the two-hour-thirty-minute Party at the Palace concert.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceBoris Johnson says Eurovision 2023 ‘can and should’ be held in UkraineBaby joey pulls disgusted face after swallowing dirt
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford#Concert#Lauds
People

Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry From the Sidelines at a Polo Game in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's biggest cheerleader!. The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband as he played a polo game with the Los Padres team in California. Markle, 40, wore a light blue denim shirt and shorts ensemble as she joined Prince Harry, 37, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. She paired the outfit with flat Grecian-style leather sandals and a pair of sunglasses.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

BTS split! K-Pop superstars break down in tears as they reveal they are going on a 'temporary hiatus' to pursue solo careers but promise to 'return someday'

The massively successful K-Pop boy band BTS is going their separate ways for now. The popular South Korean band shared that they are on 'temporary hiatus' to purse solo careers, but they promised to 'return someday.'. They announced the news during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrates the band's nine...
WORLD
POPSUGAR

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Photo of Her Second Baby With Chris Pratt

Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt has officially made her Instagram debut. On Saturday, June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a roundup of photos from May and June, including two shots featuring her second daughter with Chris Pratt, Eloise. The couple officially announced the arrival of their second child on May 22. Eloise joins their elder daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1, and Pratt's son, Jack, 9, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy