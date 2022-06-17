'It was a really kind thing for him to do': Harry Styles' teacher Mrs Vernon lauds the singer's 'lovely tribute' after he halted his Old Trafford concert to dedicate a song to her

Harry Styles teacher Mrs Vernon has lauded the singer's 'lovely tribute' after he halted his concern at Old Trafford to dedicate a song to her.

Speaking on Friday's Lorraine, Mrs Vernon admitted that she wasn't actually present at the concert where the star paid tribute, but was told about it by one of her colleagues who was among the crowd of 74,000 fans.

During his concert on Wednesday, Harry repeatedly told the crowds how special it was to be playing his 'home show' just around the corner from where he grew up in Holmes Chapel in Cheshire and even tried to find his old teacher.

Sweet: Harry Styles teacher Mrs Vernon has lauded the singer's 'lovely tribute' after he halted his concern at Old Trafford to dedicate a song to her

Mrs Vernon told Lorraine: 'I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straightaway.

'I've watched the video and it was just such a lovely tribute and a really, really great thing for him to do.'

Asked by Lorraine whether he was always a 'wee angel,' during his primary school days, his teacher added: 'Some of the time. Some of the time he was an angel. Some of the time he could be, you know… he's got a cheeky, lovely side to him.

Kind: During his concert on Wednesday, Harry repeatedly told the crowds how special it was to be playing his 'home show' before trying to find his old primary school teacher

Nice: Mrs Vernon told Lorraine: 'I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straightaway'

'He was a great character. That smile was always so lovely. He loved music, he loved performing, right the way through our school and everybody, every teacher at Hermitage had a big impact on him.'

Reflecting on Harry's decision to publicly thank his teacher during the show, she added: ''It was a really kind thing for him to do. Teachers do a brilliant job, every single teacher worked so, so hard.

'And the reward we get is from the children in our class and the children that we've taught in every previous year. That's what we get our reward from.'

Naughty? Asked by Lorraine whether he was always a 'wee angel,' during his primary school days, his teacher added: 'Some of the time. Some of the time he was an angel'

Where is she? During his show, Harry had briefly halted the concert in a bid to find his first teacher, who he'd been told was in the crowd

'I think there was something special - a sparkle, a twinkle in his eye, his personality, character being so much there from when he was four or five. That showed us that he was going to go on to do something really special.

'But I don't think anybody could foresee just how mega and crazy, so huge his career would become. It is just outstanding.'

During his show, Harry had briefly halted the concert in a bid to find his first teacher, who he'd been told was in the crowd.

Amazing: Part way through the show he had fans cheering as he halted the music to try and locate his Mrs Vernon

After a frantic search of the stadium, it was thought that Mrs Vernon was located and beamed on the screen, but the teacher has since confriemd she wasn't at the show.

Harry waxed lyrical about the impact she had had on him in his 'formative years'.

He didn't mention the school, but Harry is known to have attended Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, before heading to the village's Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School as a teenager.

Lovely: In a touching moment he said. 'I just want to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that's you're here tonight, you were truly a wonderful teacher'

Harry asked from the stage: 'How are you? I heard you're retiring. I just want to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much.

'It means a lot to me that's you're here tonight, you were truly a wonderful teacher. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and it means a lot that you're here and I'm dedicating this next song to you.'

He led the crowd in a huge cheer for Mrs Vernon.

Funny: Harry later couldn't help but quip to the audience: 'Can you imagine dealing with me when I was four?' to huge laughter

Lovely moment: He told the crowds that his family and friends from his home town were all in the crowds

But before launching into Canyon Moon, he couldn't help but quip to the audience: 'Can you imagine dealing with me when I was four?' to huge laughter.

Canyon Moon was indeed a fitting tune to dedicate to Mrs Vernon as it refers to happy times in school days.

It contains the lyrics 'I'm going, oh, I'm going home.'

Exciting: Harry, wearing a blue and red top with a sequin-festooned red cherry badge, played a blistering hour-and-a-half set under blue skies at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium to a sold out, capacity 74,000 strong crowd

The special moment with Mrs Vernon came as part of a hugely emotional homecoming show for Harry and for his fans.

He said: 'This is an absolute pleasure to be here at my home show, I cannot begin to tell you how much it means to me to play here tonight and all of you for coming.'

He told the crowds that his family and friends from his home town were all in the crowds.

He added: 'Some of the happiest times of my entire life have been making these last couple of albums, and some of the happiest times of my life have been right around the corner from here. So it feels pretty perfect to me playing these songs to you here tonight.'

Harry, wearing a blue and red top with a sequin-festooned red cherry badge, played a blistering hour-and-a-half set under blue skies at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium to a sold out, capacity 74,000 strong crowd.

Fans headed out in their most glamorous attire for the show, many donning the now signature brightly coloured feather boa for the gig, as Harry himself customarily does at the end of the show.

He played a host of his fan favourites and biggest hits including Golden, Matilda, As it Was, Sign of the Times, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.