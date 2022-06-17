ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – the twice-a-year ritual which will give you the greenest lawn

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A LUSH, green lawn is the dream of many homeowners, and it's very achievable with some minor tweaks to your gardening routine.

There's one thing you should be doing to keep your lawn super pigmented, according to experts.

Experts at Checkatrade have revealed how to get your lawn green in simple steps Credit: Getty
If used correctly, their method will keep your lawn in tip-top condition, promoting strong, dense grass growth Credit: Getty

To combat issues like moss weeds, pests, and dry patches that may take over your garden and disrupt the appearance of the greenery, the pros at Checkatrade have shared their techniques.

For starters, you'll want to use fertilizer about once or twice a year.

The gardening pros explained: “[Fertilizer] is an essential treatment to keep your lawn healthy and give it protection against mowing frequently.

“It involves using chemicals that plants absorb and use to grow.

“Common types of fertilizer are phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium, and phosphate and these should be applied at least once or twice a year depending on how often you use your lawn.”

Fertilizer is also the perfect way to ensure your grass gets the nutrients required for it to be super green and healthy.

And, if used correctly, it will keep your lawn in tip-top condition, promoting strong, dense grass growth.

According to the experts, seasonal treatments are also necessary to obtain a healthy lawn.

They said: “Throughout the year your lawn is going through stages of growth and repair.

“As such, grass will require different types of treatments depending on the season.”

When done in the early stage of summer, treatment should be centered around making sure your lawn has everything it needs to thrive through the season.

Soil conditioning was also cited as a great way to improve your lawn.

The gardening pros explained: “This is a process that works to increase the amount of water and nutrients in your soil making it easier for your lawn roots to absorb what they need.”

Soil conditioning is used to improve bad soil and jumpstart the growth of healthy plants.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
520K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

