William B. Henry Jr, 55, owner of Bill Henry Tree Service was taken too soon on June 15th, 2022, while doing what he loved. Born on October 26, 1966 at Putnam Hospital in Carmel, NY, the son of William B. Sr. and Nancy (Griffiths) Henry. Bill, as we all knew him, was a lifelong resident and graduate of Brewster High School Class of 1985.

BREWSTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO