After the horrifying massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas occurred, Paul Gosar used his official Twitter account to promote right-wing misinformation about the shooter by quoting another tweet saying that the killer was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien.” His tweet was filled with false accusations and contained a random image of a trans woman named Sam, 20, from Reddit. Sam, who lives in Georgia, said that she posted the photo months ago, said that she has no connection to the shooting, and has faced extreme harassment and threats since the image has spread across the internet.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO