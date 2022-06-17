You Could Own This Castle in Louisiana for 500k

After 49 years, the City of New Orleans is finally recognizing the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson. On Thursday, June 23, the City Council will hear a presentation about the fire and pass a resolution acknowledging and honoring the victims. If your schedule allows, please be at the City Council chamber on Thursday at 10:00am. In 1973, the tragedy was ignored by officials and ridiculed by the media. Those who died that night could have never imagined how far we’ve come. A strong turnout from the community on Thursday will not only show our gratitude, but also demonstrate our determination to never go back to those dark days. The actual anniversary, which is Friday, will be marked by a ceremony at the site of the fire at 7:00pm hosted by the Crescent City Leathermen.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO