You Could Own This Castle in Louisiana for 500k

By Ellen
 4 days ago
This beautiful castle is called The Fisherman’s Castle on the Irish Bayou or more commonly referred to as “The Little White Castle” is located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129. This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. It is a...

wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Farm Yards and Vineyards

“Farming,” according to poet Brett Brian, “is a profession of hope.” On this week’s show, we introduce you to sons and daughters of the soil who are living their dreams on the land. We begin in St. Tammany Parish with Monica Bourgeois and Neil Gernon, founders of the small-batch wine company, Vending Machine Wines. The New Orleans couple has been making wine in Napa Valley since 2009, operating the business from their native Louisiana. Their newest venture, WIld Bush Farm & Vineyard finds the two overhauling 13 acres of a former winery in the rural Northshore town of Bush. There, Monica and Neil hope to create a perfect location for winemaking in our state.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

As officials continue to clean up fuel spill, Louisiana DEQ addresses the fuel smell

Louisiana DEQ reported that the fuel spill at the canals in Chalmette, LA., has no hazardous smell. However, the public is still advised to avoid direct contact with the area. A fuel spill was reported at the 40 Arpent Canal on Sunday afternoon. Officials are currently working on cleaning up the spill. There was a protective boom set in place to contain the spill.
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and many are finding higher energy bills as the temperatures outside continue to climb. “It is smoldering,” said Gabrielle Hillman, a resident of Metairie. “We’ve been trying to be better about using our eco-mode on our A/C, but then you come home and it’s 80 degrees in the house.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**. New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.5 WKDQ

Popeyes Selling Chicken For 59 Cents In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Slidell Independent

‘Legit Texas barbecue’ comes to Slidell location

SLIDELL – There have been many owners of a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise who have been asked the same question. Why don’t you abbreviate the word “barbecue” in any of your promotional information?. The answer goes back to the original founders of the company in...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Wielding guns and cell phone cameras, illegal street stunt drivers spin out of control in New Orleans

From the kitchen of his New Orleans business earlier this month, a local restauranteur first heard noise that "would not stop," the throaty roar of unmuffled engines with straight-through exhaust systems and the shriek of tires skidding across pavement. As customers cleared out, he witnessed “foolishness and ridiculousness” at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch avenues: drivers of Dodge Chargers, Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros burning donuts on the street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Grist

As the Louisiana coast disappears, the Mississippi River’s newest channel is building much-needed land

About 55 miles southeast of New Orleans, just before the leg of the Mississippi River splits into its three-toed foot of a delta, a crack in the river’s east bank has swollen into a massive channel. Over the past several years, it’s continued to expand, diverting more and more water from its parent river into the body of water on the other side, Quarantine Bay. Like any river, the Mississippi seeks efficiency: shorter, steeper paths to sea. That’s exactly what its new branch, known as Neptune Pass, offers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Long-lost film of 1898 Rex parade is believed to be the oldest footage shot in New Orleans

After reigning 124 years ago as Rex, king of Carnival, Charles A. Farwell rides again — in a bit of film discovered in March in a Dutch museum. This two-minute snippet, believed to be the oldest existing movie footage shot in New Orleans, will be shown Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Presbytère overlooking Jackson Square. The screening, which will be followed by a discussion, will be free and open to the public.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales centenarian known for Louisiana's longest married couple passes

Marjorie "Patsy" Rita Naquin Richardson of Gonzales, known as half of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, passed away June 13. She was married to Gail Richardson for 81 years. In February, the Louisiana Family Forum announced the Richardsons won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022. They also claimed the honor in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

LA Guard holds retirement ceremony for top warrant officer

HAMMOND – The Louisiana National Guard held a retirement ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin P. Dares, honoring the former command chief warrant officer of the LANG for his 38 years of service, at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Hammond, Louisiana, June 4. Dares, a native...
HAMMOND, LA
ambushmag.com

City of New Orleans will recognize the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson

After 49 years, the City of New Orleans is finally recognizing the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson. On Thursday, June 23, the City Council will hear a presentation about the fire and pass a resolution acknowledging and honoring the victims. If your schedule allows, please be at the City Council chamber on Thursday at 10:00am. In 1973, the tragedy was ignored by officials and ridiculed by the media. Those who died that night could have never imagined how far we’ve come. A strong turnout from the community on Thursday will not only show our gratitude, but also demonstrate our determination to never go back to those dark days. The actual anniversary, which is Friday, will be marked by a ceremony at the site of the fire at 7:00pm hosted by the Crescent City Leathermen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New barbecue restaurant opening in Livingston this fall

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A new barbecue spot is coming to Livingston Parish. The Bar-B-Que Station will be opening in early fall where Wayne’s Barbeque was once housed, according to the restaurant. “Mr. Wayne and his family established a successful business almost 20 years ago,” said Bar-B-Que Station...
LIVINGSTON, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Fantastic ‘Off-the-Radar’ Louisiana Beaches and State Parks You Should Visit

We always hear about Holly Beach, Cypremort Point, and Toledo Bend but there is a handful of other great Louisiana beaches you may not have never heard of...until now. Summer is here, and with that comes planning family trips. If you're looking for something new and closer to home, take a look at some of these great Louisiana beaches you might not even know exist.
LOUISIANA STATE
