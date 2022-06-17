ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

North Jersey Man Missing For Week+ Might Be Wearing Kilt, Family Says

By Nicole Acosta, Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbflE_0gEBi1Nm00
George Kovacs Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Police in Essex County are seeking the public's help in locating a man missing for more than a week.

George Kovacs, who is known to wear a kilt, left his home in Bloomfield on June 8 around 4:30 p.m. and hasn't been heard from or seen since, local police said citing his family.

He has triangle tattoos on his wrist and stands 6'2" tall.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call Bloomfield police at 973-873-8559.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Central Jersey

There's been an outpouring of community support for Ramon Sanchez, a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was struck and killed in a crash on Sunday, June 19. Sanchez, of Dunellen, was struck by a Hyundai on his Suzuki motorcycle around 1:11 p.m. while heading west on Route 28 at Fairfield Avenue, Middlesex police said. He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
DUNELLEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Mercer County Runaway, 13, Missing For Days: Police

UPDATE: Thomas has been located and is safe, authorities confirmed.---------------------A runaway teen from Mercer County has been missing for nearly two days, police say.Dupree Thomas, 13, was reported missing by his guardian on Sunday, June 19, according to Hamilton Police.He is thought to be wit…
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ woman charged with killing two while driving high on marijuana

TOMS RIVER — A woman accused of driving while high earlier this year is now charged with the deaths of two men in a four-car accident. Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, did not stay in her lane while taking a right-hand curve, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Officials say her Honda Civic struck a state Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck, causing a cascading crash.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police probe suspicious death of child, 3, in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old boy in Jersey City was under investigation Tuesday, officials said. The child was unresponsive when he was brought to Christ Hospital in Jersey City at 6:20 a.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. The boy received treatment but was pronounced dead at 9:57 […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Was High On Pot In Double Deadly Crash Involving NJDOT Truck

A 30-year-old Toms River woman was high on pot when she caused a four-car crash that left two people dead last March, authorities said. Danielle Bowker was behind the wheel of a 2018 Honda Civic heading westbound on Route 571 when she swerved while negotiating a right-hand curve around 7:15 a.m. March 29 in Manchester, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
297K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy