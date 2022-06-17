North Jersey Man Missing For Week+ Might Be Wearing Kilt, Family Says

There's been an outpouring of community support for Ramon Sanchez, a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was struck and killed in a crash on Sunday, June 19. Sanchez, of Dunellen, was struck by a Hyundai on his Suzuki motorcycle around 1:11 p.m. while heading west on Route 28 at Fairfield Avenue, Middlesex police said. He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
A Passaic County woman has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a daycare and a financial assistance agency after her son suffered a broken arm and other injuries at the facility two years ago. The mother claims in court papers her son, who was then age 2, also suffered...
FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A borough man has been charged with manslaughter after accidentally killing someone at a small gathering on Sunday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute on the second-degree charge. At approximately 8:32 p.m....
Authorities in Jersey City are probing the suspicious death of a toddler, sources tell Daily Voice. The malnourished 3-year-old was apparently rushed to the hospital with a broken bone that was left untreated, and died in the ambulance Tuesday, June 21, according to initial reports. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office...
Authorities have issued an alert for a missing Trenton teen they say may be violent due to a lack of compliance with his medication. Jahlile J. Milburne, 16, was reported missing from the Mount Holly area on Tuesday, June 21, Trenton Police said. Milburne is currently not in compliance with...
UPDATE: Thomas has been located and is safe, authorities confirmed.---------------------A runaway teen from Mercer County has been missing for nearly two days, police say.Dupree Thomas, 13, was reported missing by his guardian on Sunday, June 19, according to Hamilton Police.He is thought to be wit…
TOMS RIVER — A woman accused of driving while high earlier this year is now charged with the deaths of two men in a four-car accident. Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, did not stay in her lane while taking a right-hand curve, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Officials say her Honda Civic struck a state Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck, causing a cascading crash.
She was one of North Jersey's most trusted and reliable investigators. She found missing adults and children as well as criminals and contraband.Maywood police bloodhound Remi died this weekend. She was only 5½ years old.It was a difficult Father's Day for Officer Chris Nichols.Remington had given …
One person was flown to a nearby hospital after a Toyota veered off the roadway and struck a pole in Sussex County, state police confirmed. A Toyota Camry slammed into the pole after veering off the roadway near 331 River Rd. in Montague Township around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, June 20, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
UPDATE: Parrish has been found and is safe, authorities said. Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen near a Mercer County Walmart. Jordan Parrish was last seen near St. Joes Street in Trenton, as well as near Walmart on Nottingham Way in Hamilton, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, June 20.
A New Jersey county prosecutor's office says it is investigating the "suspicious" death of a 3-year-old boy, though few other details were available Tuesday. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez's office confirmed in a tweet that the prosecutor office's homicide unit and Jersey City police were investigating the toddler's death in Jersey City Heights.
US Marshals captured a 31-year-old Newark man accused of killing a woman and wounding two other people in a shooting in Jersey City last February, authorities said Tuesday, June 21. Jimmy B. Colclough shot Raven Harris dead and wounded the other victims -- one 28, the other 29 -- at...
An NJ Transit bus driver from Bloomfield was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison for dragging a passenger returning a woman's pocketbook in Newark, authorities announced. Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler sentenced 36-year-old Fayola Howard to five years in State Prison for the death of 55-year-old Kevin Thomas, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old boy in Jersey City was under investigation Tuesday, officials said. The child was unresponsive when he was brought to Christ Hospital in Jersey City at 6:20 a.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. The boy received treatment but was pronounced dead at 9:57 […]
The Newton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager who never came home from school. Angela Zhou, age 13, left Brown Middle School, located at 125 Meadowbrook Road around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Newton Police said on Facebook. She was supposed to take the bus home but never did.
A motorist became trapped in a Central Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on Route 9 in Sayreville, initial reports said. A crash victim was airlifted by medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. As a...
A 30-year-old Toms River woman was high on pot when she caused a four-car crash that left two people dead last March, authorities said. Danielle Bowker was behind the wheel of a 2018 Honda Civic heading westbound on Route 571 when she swerved while negotiating a right-hand curve around 7:15 a.m. March 29 in Manchester, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Police have asked the public for help locating two men who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Long Island store. The men stole about $2,820 worth of men’s clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a crash in Phillipsburg, developing reports say. The crash occurred on Route 22 westbound shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to 511NJ.org. A medical helicopter was called to land near the crash scene to take the victim to...
On Monday night, I spoke in Fort Lee. And yes, there were some traffic troubles. As I made my way to Princeton after holding a town hall discussion on our parental bill of rights and small business protection act, surprisingly, I made it to the venue with zero issues, I hit a little traffic by Newark airport, but I was actually on time.
