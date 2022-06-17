North Jersey Man Missing For Week+ Might Be Wearing Kilt, Family Says

George Kovacs Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Police in Essex County are seeking the public's help in locating a man missing for more than a week.

George Kovacs, who is known to wear a kilt, left his home in Bloomfield on June 8 around 4:30 p.m. and hasn't been heard from or seen since, local police said citing his family.

He has triangle tattoos on his wrist and stands 6'2" tall.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call Bloomfield police at 973-873-8559.

