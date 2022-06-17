Dance Studio of Fresno marks 40th anniversary with special show

A Valley studio celebrated decades of dance with a premiere performance.

The Dance Studio of Fresno marked its 40th anniversary with a special show at the Paul Shaghoian Performing Arts Center on the campus of Clovis North High School.

Owner and Creative Director Sue Sampson-Dalena and her staff have instructed generations of local students in many styles of dance over the history of the Northeast Fresno studio.

Friday night's gala performance celebrated the studio's past and future by featuring current students, graduating seniors, and alumni of the studio.