ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver7 News KMGH

Nebraska authorities arrest Colorado man found with missing 13-year-old girl

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsPUU_0gEBhPGw00

KEARNY, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested in Nebraska after he was found with a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana.

On Wednesday, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said troopers learned that the missing girl may be traveling through Nebraska with a man. About 20 minutes later, the trooper located the suspect's vehicle — a Ford F-150 — on westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, the trooper found the missing girl hiding in the pickup, NSP said.

The driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, was arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The NSP said as it continued its investigation, the Lafayette Police Department acquired an arrest warrant for Miotke on several charges: promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Miotke is at the Buffalo County Jail.

No other details were available.

Comments / 2

Related
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Names released following fatal accident near Angora. The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, June 14, near Angora on Highway 385. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested for motor vehicle homicide. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m....
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Woman sentenced to federal prison after arrest in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Carmen Vazques, 19, of San Diego, California, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following her release from prison, Vazques will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Indiana#Nebraska State Patrol#Ford
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
North Platte Post

$30K reward offered in 2008 unsolved murder of Kearney woman

KEARNEY, Neb.-Friday marked 13 years since Kelcey Fike was found murdered in a Kearney trailer park, and a reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case. It was the early morning hours of June 17, 2008, when officers with the Kearney police department and Kearney Fire responded to a structure fire at #58 R-Villa South Trailer Court on the west edge of the city.
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have located a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrested a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing girl was believed to be...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Teen in custody following pursuit with troopers in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen was taken into custody following a pursuit and search Thursday night in Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 mph on Interstate 80 near mile marker 318. The trooper attempted...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WISH-TV

Indiana Silver Alert for 88-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County

MILFORD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 88-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County. Mary Ann Rassi is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. She was last seen Saturday morning at 9:18 a.m. driving a cream 2005 Lincoln...
KKTV

One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree late last night. The Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News it happened around 10:25pm last night on Colorado 115, south of Fort Carson. Deputies tell 11 News the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and he crashed into a tree.
FORT CARSON, CO
WOWT

13-year-old girl found with Colorado man in Kearney

Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine and that includes taking care of the players. The historian and teacher believes Juneteeth is an opportunity to teach the next generation about the importance of the day. 6 On Your Side: $30...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Four car crash on Interstate 80 near Kearney, two people injured

According to the Kearney Police Department, a 53-year-old male was driving recklessly while heading westbound when he crossed the median near eastbound exit 275. Police said he is suspected of causing the 4 four vehicle crash. Police responded to the crash at around 1:48 p.m., closing the outer lane for...
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Van full of kids rolls on I-80 after getting cut off, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A van carrying eight kids was cut off while driving down Interstate 80 in Hall County on Wednesday, leading to a crash, authorities say. Wood River Fire & Rescue says two adults were also in the van, which lost control and rolled. According to the...
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy