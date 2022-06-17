ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 3-Brazil's Petrobras to hike fuel prices, infuriating politicians

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian motorists will soon pay more at the pump after state-run Petrobras said it plans to hike fuel prices from Saturday as the country grapples with soaring inflation ahead of elections later this year. The oil giant announced the higher prices on Friday,...

Agriculture Online

Russian prices for new wheat crop down, exports keep falling

June 20 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week after a decline in Chicago prices, the global benchmark for the market, and weak demand, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $420 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said, adding that the number of sales was still small. Sovecon, another consultancy, said that prices for Russian wheat for supply in July were assessed at $403-410 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago. Russia exported 220,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 340,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. In the domestic market, wheat prices fell as well due to low demand, higher supply and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said. Spring grains were planted on 28.6 million hectares as of June 10 vs 29.4 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. The weather conditions are worsening for the new crop due to dry weather and hot spell in most parts of Russia's southern regions, its breadbasket, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,675 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($259.73) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 29,675 rbls/t -3,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -6,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 38,200 rbls/t -5,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,810/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,570/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $914.4/t -$19 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 56.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's May soybean imports from Brazil fall on tepid demand

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell in May from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as high prices curbed demand. The world's top soybean buyer imported 7.79 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in May, down from 9.23 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn exports soar as Ukrainian supplies blocked - port authority

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via the Southern port of Paranagua rose an atypical 161% in the first five months of the year partly driven by a lack of product from Ukraine, according to a statement on Tuesday from the local port authority. The volume of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat slips to 2-1/2 month low; corn, soy also lower

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday to its lowest since early April, as early harvesting in U.S. and European grain belts created supply pressure and turned attention away from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Corn and soybeans also slipped, giving back some of their recent gains, as macro-economic worries and weather forecasts calling for easing heat and improved rain chances weighed on prices.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat prices drop 2% to 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure in parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Chinese premier urges more power supply to avoid electricity cuts -state media

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Tuesday for increasing power supply to avoid electricity cuts this summer, state television reported. Li, speaking during a visit to northern China's Hebei province, encouraged companies to step up power generation and release advanced coal production capacity to secure economic activity and livelihoods, China Central Television reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Thai exports of cassava products surge as Ukraine war disrupts grain supplies

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports of cassava products between January and April jumped 28% from the same period last year as importers sought grain alternatives, a senior official said on Monday, amid a food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest cassava exporter shipped...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

(Adds detail, quotes, context) June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. Russia is...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 17-20 cents, soy down 20-24 cents, wheat down 15-16 cents

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell overnight on Tuesday, pressured by harvest progress in the Southern U.S. Plains and weather forecasts shifting away from hot, dry conditions that could threaten spring wheat. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $10.04 a bushel, its lowest level since April 4. * The European Union's 2022 soft wheat production is forecast to yield 5.76 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 5.89 t/ha forecast last month, according to the European Union's crop monitoring service MARS - 4.7% below the 2021 level and 1.3% below the five-year average. * Egypt needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 year, the country's supply minister said. Egypt has added Portugal as a wheat import origin source. * Russia's 2022 wheat crop could reach 89.2 million tonnes, according to Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon, up 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 15-1/4 cents lower at $10.19 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 16-1/2 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat fell 12-1/2 cents to $11.57 a bushel. CORN - Down 17 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn fell overnight as weather forecasts shifted away from extreme heat and dry conditions in the coming weeks, which could alleviate fears of crop stress. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell 2.17%, its biggest daily decline since June 1. * China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged to 126,727 tonnes, down sharply from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China imported 695,585 tonnes of corn from Ukraine in April. * CBOT July corn was last 17 cents lower at $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - down 20 to 24 cents per bushel * Soybeans sank overnight as risk premium dissipated amongst calls for less heat and more rain in the coming weeks that should improve growing conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell below its 50-day moving average overnight, dipping to $16.76 a bushel, its lowest since June 1. * Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, its government announced on Tuesday, in what it said was a move to ensure domestic supply and stabilise prices. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 20-3/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (May) (June) 22/averag e* Total wheat 5.82 5.69 5.56 -4.5 -1.0 - soft wheat 6.05 5.89 5.76 -4.7 -1.3 - durum wheat 3.55 3.61 3.44 -3.1 -2.3 Total barley 5.09 4.89 4.88 -4.1 +0.7 - spring barley 4.21 4.18 4.19 -0.6 +1.4 - winter barley 6.11 5.78 5.73 -6.1 -0.4 Grain maize 7.92 7.92 7.87 -0.7 +0.0 Rye 4.17 4.10 4.00 -4.3 +2.6 Triticale 4.41 4.29 4.27 -3.3 +1.9 Rapeseed 3.19 3.17 3.12 -2.4 +1.4 Potato N/A 35.9 35.7 N/A +5.2 Sugar beet N/A 78.0 78.1 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.38 2.39 2.37 -0.4 +1.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.7 +3.4 Rice 6.51 N/A 6.84 +4.9 +1.0 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's grain exports to reach 2 mln tonnes in June - deputy minister

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports will increase to 2 million tonnes in June from 1.7 million tonnes in May and reach the maximum volume that Ukraine can ship by land routes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Monday. "The dynamics are positive, but 2 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 55.5% down so far in June - ministry

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell by 55.5% in the first 20 days of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 777,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volumes included 689,000 tonnes of corn, 63,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to scrap subsidies for some cooking oil products

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs said on Tuesday. Malaysia will also lift ceiling prices for chicken and eggs from July, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by A....
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan pre-sells 1 mln T of grains to Iran

ALMATY, June 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will sell 1 million tonnes of grain from the upcoming harvest to Iran, the Kazakh government said on Monday. The deal was signed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Tehran and both countries also agreed to cooperate in the transit of agricultural commodities, the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)
MIDDLE EAST

