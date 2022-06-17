UPDATE 3-Brazil's Petrobras to hike fuel prices, infuriating politicians

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell overnight on Tuesday, pressured by harvest progress in the Southern U.S. Plains and weather forecasts shifting away from hot, dry conditions that could threaten spring wheat. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $10.04 a bushel, its lowest level since April 4. * The European Union's 2022 soft wheat production is forecast to yield 5.76 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 5.89 t/ha forecast last month, according to the European Union's crop monitoring service MARS - 4.7% below the 2021 level and 1.3% below the five-year average. * Egypt needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 year, the country's supply minister said. Egypt has added Portugal as a wheat import origin source. * Russia's 2022 wheat crop could reach 89.2 million tonnes, according to Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon, up 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 15-1/4 cents lower at $10.19 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 16-1/2 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat fell 12-1/2 cents to $11.57 a bushel. CORN - Down 17 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn fell overnight as weather forecasts shifted away from extreme heat and dry conditions in the coming weeks, which could alleviate fears of crop stress. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell 2.17%, its biggest daily decline since June 1. * China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged to 126,727 tonnes, down sharply from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China imported 695,585 tonnes of corn from Ukraine in April. * CBOT July corn was last 17 cents lower at $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - down 20 to 24 cents per bushel * Soybeans sank overnight as risk premium dissipated amongst calls for less heat and more rain in the coming weeks that should improve growing conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell below its 50-day moving average overnight, dipping to $16.76 a bushel, its lowest since June 1. * Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, its government announced on Tuesday, in what it said was a move to ensure domestic supply and stabilise prices. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 20-3/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)

