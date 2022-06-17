ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Albany man sentenced for crime spree across Linn and Lane County

By Robert Desaulniers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County sheriff reports that a man has been sentenced to prison for crimes he committed during a crime spree across Linn and Lane County in April. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Justin Allen Barr, 32, of Albany, began his crime spree on April 21...

Eugene police continue drug cleanup operations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
Minors on LSD found in downtown Eugene; police seeking tips

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says that someone is providing LSD to minors, and are asking for tips to find the suspect. The EPD reports that on June 16 they responded to some calls involving minors who had apparently taken LSD and were being disruptive. Police said that at about 2 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was reported to be harassing people downtown. Police said the girl had apparently taken LSD and was running in and out of buildings and jumping in front of buses. Police say she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Man faces robbery charge accused of attempting to steal child's bicycle

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A homeless man is facing a robbery charge accused of trying to steal a child's bicycle Sunday, according to Springfield Police. Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Main Street around 8:30 a.m. when 28-year-old Rubio Donovan was attempting to steal a child's bicycle from the back porch of an apartment.
Person dead after police chase, shooting in Milwaukie, Oregon

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person is dead following a police pursuit and shooting in Milwaukie, Oregon. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved. The sheriff’s office said...
Dexter fire department extinguishes shutdown rumor

DEXTER, Ore. -- The Dexter Rural Fire Protection District is looking for a new fire chief, and the staffing issues have led to rumors that the department shut down services. Board director Bob Holland hopes to extinguish those rumors as he told KEZI that the Dexter fire department is very much in service.
Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
Burglary Investigation Leads to Discovery of Other Stolen Property and Identity Theft

Salem, Ore. — Detectives from the Salem Police Department Felony Crimes Unit served a search warrant on June 16, 2022, at a residence in the 100 block of Columbia ST NE, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Logan Peterson for possession of a stolen vehicle, and other charges related to identity theft and forgery.
Truck rams into commercial building in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore.-- A truck smashed into a commercial building Saturday morning, officials said between 5:30 and 6:00. This is at a wellness office and the Dak Thai Café on Front Street on the corner of West Oregon Avenue. Pictures from a community Facebook page show the truck and camper...
Eugene Police warns of scam calls asking for money 'to avoid criminal charges'

EUGENE, Ore. — Recently, scammers have been calling victims and telling them they are required to pay money to avoid criminal charges, the Eugene Police Department said. "They are using the names of retired and current EPD officers and command staff, calling from a spoofed number that looks like it’s coming from the police department including starting with ‘541.682’ and getting victims to pay through Apple Pay and Zelle," EPD said. "Victims could also be asked to pay through other means, such as cryptocurrency or gift cards."
Eugene police arrest man, find drugs and guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday, June 15 that led to an arrest and the seizure of large amounts of drugs and two guns. Eugene police say the Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and drone team carried out a search warrant at a home on Ruskin Drive yesterday afternoon. Police said that the suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, 37, was spotted leaving the house and arrested without incident by EPD SWAT at the intersection of Highway 99 and Royal Avenue. After the arrest, police went back to the residence on Ruskin Drive and searched it.
Police logs, June 17

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 15, 1:47 a.m., 1900 block Newmark St., “back out with wanted subject,” 37-year old Christopher Shawn Wiley arrested on NBPD warrant charging Criminal Mischief I & FTA I, “cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an...
What to expect this wildfire season in the mid-Willamette Valley

Despite recent rains, summer is around the corner, which means temperatures will be increasing, and the area will be getting drier. Translation: Wildfire season is approaching. Since the devastation Oregon experienced in 2020, wildfire season summons a sense of urgency. Local fire marshals and forest experts say the area’s particularly...
