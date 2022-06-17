Weekend Road Closures in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”

