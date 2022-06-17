Jamie Spears Wants Britney to Sit for a Deposition Over Social Media Claims

Kim Kardashian celebrated her ex-husband Kanye West in honor of Father’s Day over the weekend, saying he was “the best dad” to their four children. Kardashian, whose highly publicized, drawn-out split from West has been marked by months of the rapper taking shots at her and new beau Pete Davidson, posted several messages to her Instagram Story on Sunday praising her ex. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” the Skims founder wrote alongside a photo of West and their kids—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.” In separate Story posts, Kardashian also acknowledged her father, Robert Kardashian, and her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, after seven years of marriage. Despite West’s attempts to contest the dissolution of marriage, Kardashian was declared legally single more than a year later. In January 2021, West lashed out at his ex-wife in “Eazy,” a song in which he criticized her parenting style, leaving her reportedly “overwhelmed and upset.” Tensions seem to have abated in the months since, however, as on Friday the pair were spotted attending North’s basketball game together.
