Jamie Spears Wants Britney to Sit for a Deposition Over Social Media Claims

By Adam Manno
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamie Spears is asking a judge to force Britney to sit for a deposition, claiming that his daughter is defaming him. He cites allegation made in her long, impassioned Instagram captions as well as...

TheDailyBeast

‘X Factor’ Alum Shares ‘Irreversible Heartbreak’ After Fiancée Dies on Wedding Day

Onetime boy band member Tom Mann took to Instagram this week to mourn the loss of his partner, Danielle Hampson, whose sudden death has left him “completely broken,” he wrote. Hampson, 34, died early on Saturday, hours before the pair were set to be married, according to Mann. Her cause of death was not shared in his post. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” said Mann, 28, who joined Stereo Kicks after auditioning on X Factor in 2014. “I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter [sic]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.” Hampson was a PR exec and accomplished dancer who had performed with Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, and Little Mix. She and Mann shared an 8-month-old son, Bowie. “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was,” Mann wrote. “I promise to make you so so proud.”
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Partiers Invade $8M Home, Turn Foyer Into Boxing Ring

Florida cops are on the hunt for scores of young people who invaded an $8 million home, threw a massive party, turned the foyer into a boxing ring—and then posted the evidence on social media. Videos and photos show teens dancing, drinking, sprawling on the furniture and then skedaddling when the police show up. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the revelers to come forward, saying it’s only a matter of time before they are caught. “Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat,” they wrote. “Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Brand Sued for Trademark Infringement

Less than a week after launching her new skincare line, Rhode, Hailey Bieber is being sued for alleged trademark infringement. Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, co-founders of the fashion brand Rhode, are suing the model and claiming that her notoriety will cause her brand to overshadow theirs. According to the lawsuit, Bieber, whose middle name is Rhode, is using similar marketing tactics and taglines on social media as the fashion brand. In the complaint, the co-founders said, “Far from dispelling confusion, Bieber appears intent on exacerbating it, adopting taglines like ‘shop rhode’ and ‘on the rhode’ that Rhode [the clothing line] itself has been using for years.” The Wall Street Journal reported that the suit claims Bieber’s representatives attempted to buy the Rhode trademark for clothing in 2018, an offer that Khatau and Vickers turned down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye the ‘Best Dad’ on Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian celebrated her ex-husband Kanye West in honor of Father’s Day over the weekend, saying he was “the best dad” to their four children. Kardashian, whose highly publicized, drawn-out split from West has been marked by months of the rapper taking shots at her and new beau Pete Davidson, posted several messages to her Instagram Story on Sunday praising her ex. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” the Skims founder wrote alongside a photo of West and their kids—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.” In separate Story posts, Kardashian also acknowledged her father, Robert Kardashian, and her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, after seven years of marriage. Despite West’s attempts to contest the dissolution of marriage, Kardashian was declared legally single more than a year later. In January 2021, West lashed out at his ex-wife in “Eazy,” a song in which he criticized her parenting style, leaving her reportedly “overwhelmed and upset.” Tensions seem to have abated in the months since, however, as on Friday the pair were spotted attending North’s basketball game together.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Brazilian Beauty Queen Dies at 27 After Routine Tonsil Surgery

Gleycy Correia, the 2018 winner of Miss United Continents Brazil, has died after spending months in a coma following a tonsil surgery, her family’s priest told The Mirror. Correia suffered from bleeding and a heart attack following the surgery in April. “She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on April 4 and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity,” priest Lidiane Alves Oliveira said. “Today she passed away.” Another priest and family friend Pastor Jak Abreu suggested that the parents believe there could have been medical malpractice at play. “We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile,” Abreu wrote. Her body was sent off to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for an autopsy. Correia was buried at a service held on Tuesday.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Why the Queen Keeps Prince Andrew Inside the Royal Circle

The queen’s ongoing apparent support for Prince Andrew is one of the more baffling features of royal life in 2022. Despite the fact that he paid out a reported $14 million to settle a sex abuse case brought by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the queen has sought to include Andrew in high-profile royal events, even though he has been stripped of his HRH honorific and been obliged to renounce his charitable patronages and status as a “working royal.”
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

