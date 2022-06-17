ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why You Need a Disney Movie Night

By Katie Chapman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a frequent reader at DisneyDining.com, you know we have a soft spot for throwback Disney films. I have a hard time passing up a Disney movie night, and I can’t pass up fun snacks. Sure, cuddling up for a Disney movie during the winter months is a perfect...

Theaters Have to Remind Guests That ‘Lightyear’ Is NOT About the Toy Buzz Lightyear

” In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie. This is that movie.”. On June 17, Disney and Pixar released their newest film, Lightyear, the movie that inspired the creation of one of the most famous toys ever, Buzz Lightyear, Space Ranger. Since Disney announced the film, it has been a hot topic amongst Disney and Pixar fans who debate about everything, from the casting to the storyline. Chris Evans took the jump from Marvel, where he played Captain America, to Disney and voices Buzz Lightyear, something Pixar purists took a lot of issue with, as they thought Disney should have hired Tim Allen voice to the role. Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story films.
MOVIES
Two Disney Cruise Ships Engage in Epic Horn Battle

All cruise ships have horns. No matter what cruise ship you sail on, there is a chance you will hear its horn at some point during your voyage. However, when it comes to a Disney cruise, their horns are not your traditional horns. Everything onboard a Disney Cruise Ship is meant to be magical and bring Guests an entirely new cruising experience. From the special dining themes to interactive character experiences, one-of-a-kind rides like the AquaDuck, and shooting off fireworks each evening, a Disney cruise is a truly unforgettable experience. Even the horns are magical and unforgettable.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Attractions: Not the Ones You Might Think!

When Guests think about the Walt Disney World Resort, they immediately picture iconic and popular attractions like “it’s a small world,” the Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, Spaceship Earth, Soarin’ Around the World, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Toy Story Mania, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and more.
TRAVEL
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Pocahontas
You Can Watch Disney Debut Its Newest Cruise Ship on June 29!

It’s hard to believe, but we are just weeks away from Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, taking to the high seas on its maiden voyage. The Disney Wish will join Disney Cruise Line’s other 4 gorgeous ships — the Disney Dream, the Disney Magic, the Disney Fantasy, and the Disney Wonder. The Disney Wish will feature a ton of unique, one-of-a-kind experiences that Guests have not seen onboard a Disney cruise ship before. There will be a Frozen-themed dining experience, an Incredibles-themed obstacle course, and Disney’s first-ever “attraction at sea”, the AquaMouse.
TRAVEL
Dana Walden Could Be a Bigger Threat to Bob Chapek Than Peter Rice Was

It’s been just about 2 weeks since Disney CEO Bob Chapek shockingly fired Disney’s General Content executive, Peter Rice. The move left Hollywood insiders stunned, along with Rice, who reportedly had no idea it was coming. The same day that Peter Rice was fired, Disney announced that Dana Walden — the then-Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television Studios — would be taking his place as Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content. Walden and Rice had both come over to Disney as executives when Disney purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019.
BUSINESS
As Summer Heats Up, Guests Think Disney Is Cutting Back On Air Conditioning

It is no secret that summers in Florida are extremely hot and extremely humid. While most people would not want to spend a ton of time outdoors in that kind of weather, it is peak season at the Walt Disney World Resort, so the crowds are massive. Guests visiting Disney World will spend a lot of time outside, walking around and waiting in line. During that time, it is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated and find ways to keep cool, including using fans and utilizing Disney’s air conditioning.
FLORIDA STATE
#Disney Movies#Disney Pixar#Disney Parks
Disney Guest Says Transportation to Water Park Is “A Joke”

When people think of Walt Disney World Resort, they think of the four incredible theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom. However, there are also two great Water Parks that Guests can also enjoy during their time at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Those two Water Parks are Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. While they are rarely open at the same time, they both offer a number of fun rides and experiences Guests can enjoy, if they can get there.
TRAVEL
Abigail Disney Is Launching a Shareholder Fight to Reduce Bob Chapek’s Paycheck

It is no secret that Bob Chapek has really struggled since he took over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2020. Fans were sad to see Bob Iger pass the reins — especially since he had been so popular. Less than two months after taking over, Chapek was forced to make the decision to close the Disney Parks around the world because of COVID-19. While that was unavoidable and an undoubtedly difficult decision, Chapek has made a series of moves since then that have been increasingly unpopular with Guests.
BUSINESS
Celebrate Independence Day With These Delicious Disney World Treats!

In less than two weeks, we will be in the month of July, which seems nearly too hard to believe! The year is flying by, and it is nearly Independence Day! To celebrate the birth of America, Disney has come out with an indulgent list of specialty foods. From an all-American hot dog to gorgeous cakes, and apple pie éclairs, there is something for everyone. As Sam Eagle would say, this upcoming foodie list is “called a salute to all nations, but mostly America.” Actually, it’s all about America with these scrumptious foods to celebrate the 4th of July!
FOOD & DRINKS
‘Lightyear’ Star Chris Evans Reveals He Would Love to Join Another BIG Disney Franchise

Chris Evans is one of the most recognizable actors in the world right now. He appeared in a number of films before shooting to the top of Hollywood for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans then jumped from playing a comic book hero to a space ranger when he voiced Buzz Lightyear in the new Disney/Pixar film Lightyear. Evans is an admitted Disney fan who loves to visit the theme parks and watch Disney movies with his family.
MOVIES
The Best Tofu Dishes in Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to countless dining locations, each of which features its own unique menus that serve up delicious and flavorful items that Guests love. What’s particularly great about each restaurant are the wonderful vegan and allergy-friendly options for those Guests who follow special dietary restrictions.
RESTAURANTS
Water Views & Spanish Delights: Dining at Three Bridges Bar & Grill

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort is a charming, moderate level Disney Resort that features sprawling grounds and stunning architecture that celebrates a unique blending of Southwest American, Spanish, and Mexican cultures. Guests who visit the Disney Resort can enjoy wandering through the stunning grounds, checking out the Gran Destino Tower and serene water views, and enjoying dining options including Barcelona Lounge and Dahlia Lounge.
LIFESTYLE
The Top Quick Service Locations in EPCOT

EPCOT is home to countless dining options throughout World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase that serve up unique menus of American and international favorites in immersive and stunning settings. While there are plenty of table service options to choose from, many Guests love the convenience and ease of quick-service options in EPCOT, which allow them the opportunity to both save time and sample more items overall.
RESTAURANTS
Do You Know These Details of the Haunted Mansion?

There are several attractions throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that are so popular with Guests that they have become truly iconic experiences, and the Haunted Mansion in the Magic Kingdom is one of them. This beloved attraction in Liberty Square is filled with the perfect combination of eerie and comical, and Guests love to return to it time and time again.
LIFESTYLE
Enjoy an Enchanted Meal at Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at the Walt Disney World Resort is a beautiful Deluxe Disney Resort that features sprawling grounds and rustic charm to emulate the grandeur and distinct theme of the great lodges found in the National Parks. Guests who visit the Disney Resort can wander through beautiful grounds with views of Bay Lake, explore the massive lobby, and enjoy some unique dining experiences including one that is nothing short of magical.
LIFESTYLE

