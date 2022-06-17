Why You Need a Disney Movie Night

In less than two weeks, we will be in the month of July, which seems nearly too hard to believe! The year is flying by, and it is nearly Independence Day! To celebrate the birth of America, Disney has come out with an indulgent list of specialty foods. From an all-American hot dog to gorgeous cakes, and apple pie éclairs, there is something for everyone. As Sam Eagle would say, this upcoming foodie list is “called a salute to all nations, but mostly America.” Actually, it’s all about America with these scrumptious foods to celebrate the 4th of July!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO