Why You Need a Disney Movie Night

” In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie. This is that movie.”. On June 17, Disney and Pixar released their newest film, Lightyear, the movie that inspired the creation of one of the most famous toys ever, Buzz Lightyear, Space Ranger. Since Disney announced the film, it has been a hot topic amongst Disney and Pixar fans who debate about everything, from the casting to the storyline. Chris Evans took the jump from Marvel, where he played Captain America, to Disney and voices Buzz Lightyear, something Pixar purists took a lot of issue with, as they thought Disney should have hired Tim Allen voice to the role. Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story films.
