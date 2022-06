The Texas Longhorns made it back to Omaha but didn’t spend much time there, leaving after losing their first two games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies. Both Texas starters struggled, while the offense failed to capitalize on baserunners — which is a losing prospect in any environment. A day after the season ends, the coaching staff is already undergoing changes, with head coach David Pierce moving on from Sean Allen in an effort to fix some of the pitching issues. What do we make of this up-and-down season and will the coaching change yield any dividends?

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO