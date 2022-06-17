ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Road to Pilot Butte summit to close for 2 days next week for final paving project work

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the Pilot Butte summit road to...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Traffic
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
KTVZ

Heating up for summer’s official arrival

Temperatures are finally getting back up into the 70s today, with the mercury only heading up from here. Our strong-ish winds have also moderated below 10 mph and will stay that way for the next several days as we start this warming trend. On Tuesday, summer officially begins at 2:14...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Summer approaching; warm and sunny Monday

It is shaping up to be a nice day across the High Desert, one that resembles summer -- which officially arrives Tuesday!. We are coming off of a cool weekend, but the hot temperatures are rounding fast. Monday will be mostly sunny, with an average high of 71 degrees. Calm winds to join us all throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

‘Faces from the Land’ photography exhibit set to open June 23 at The Museum at Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Faces from the Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America by Ben and Linda Marra” is a traveling exhibition that documents the proud spirit and identity of Native American powwow dancers throughout the United States and Canada. The exhibition will be on view at The Museum at Warm Springs from Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, September 24.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Parks And Recreation#Pilot#Urban Construction#Recreation Department
KTVZ

Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for extraordinary care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kathryn Phillips, Medical Services. Madras: Kate Goodling, Family Birthing Center. Prineville: Julie Rariden, Emergency Department.
KTVZ

Roundhouse Foundation grant supports dental care in Madras

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A $50,000 grant from The Roundhouse Foundation in Sisters will support the purchase of dental equipment for the new Mosaic Madras Health Center. The center is part of the new Jefferson County Health and Wellness Center, a partnership with Mosaic Medical and Jefferson County Public Health that recently opened.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ

Bend’s Juneteenth Celebration brings people together to learn about history

“Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free (two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation). The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order; but with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Participants in Bend’s third annual Take the Butte Back March show solidarity

The third annual Take the Butte back March happened Sunday morning at Pilot Butte in Bend, hosted by the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly. In the 1920s, the KKK would march up Pilot Butte for rallies to burn crosses. Many people joined in the hike to bring attention to the park's past and put that part behind them. People brought signs reading Black Lives Matter and wore shirts that shared messages of solidarity.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVZ

Summer is coming and bringing warm temperatures!

We've been seeing partly cloudy skies over the region, with a new system headed our way. Winds are coming out of the southwest, and they're bringing warm temperatures! Sunday temperatures were in the mid-60s to low 70s. Sunday night lows are expected to be below average, with temperatures ranging in the mid-30s to upper-40s. Expect a clear night, with light cloud coverage.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy