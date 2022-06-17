ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

These are the 8 best restaurants in Macon for eating cheap, according to TripAdvisor

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

If you’re traveling to Macon on a budget or want some cheap eats on a night out, this TripAdvisor list is for you.

Macon has tons of great restaurants; from mouth watering Italian to amazing barbecue and delectable burgers, there really is something for everyone.

But what about something that won’t break the bank? These days, it is a bit difficult to pinch pennies, so here are eight delicious restaurants that will make your belly and wallet happy.

Medi’s Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant

Medi’s is a Mediterranean and South Asian restaurant that serves fresh dishes and healthy selections. The delectable meats, spices and dressings are sure to satisfy and the prices will make you smile. Medi’s rolls and wraps are around $9 a piece, and a Mediterranean large salad is around $13. After lunch or dinner, you’ll have to try their Baklava, which is only $3.50 a slice.

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Handcrafted burgers and freshly brewed beer, need we say more? Ocmulgee is one of the local favorites and travelers will be able to tell why pretty quickly. Choose from the Ocmulgee Burger, Eat a Peach, the Patty Melt (and more) and get a side for $15. Then grab a local brew — it can’t get much better or cheaper than that. The Brewpub also has plenty of TVs and outdoor seating to fit all your friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnnqU_0gEBfcIZ00
Ocmulgee Brewpub added the Juliette to its everyday menu after it won the Burger Week contest last year. Justin Baxley/jbaxley@macon.com

Bear’s Den

Bear’s Den is a restaurant in Macon that mixes southern hospitality and southern cuisine. The Bear’s Den serves up fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, meatloaf and more. This restaurant has a daily menu, so guests can choose from a meat and two sides for $10.99, a meat and three sides for $11.99 or a veggie plate for $6.99-$7.99.

H & H Restaurant

H&H is best known for its founders’ friendship with the Allman Brothers Band as well as its unique, soulful breakfast items named after the band’s songs. The Midnight Rider biscuit consists of fried chicken with bacon jam and pimento cheese for $7 and the Ramblin’ Man is a smoked brisket biscuit with barbecue sauce, cooked to order egg, fried green tomato and American cheese for $8.

Macon Pizza Company

This family-owned restaurant has some of the best New York style pizza for a reasonable price. The dough is freshly made every day in the store and the family only uses 100 percent fresh mozzarella on each pizza. Order their double pepperoni pizza for $15.99 or one of their specialty pizzas for $17.99 — your family will thank you and so will your finances.

Pho Saigon

This Vietnamese restaurant serves fresh pork and shrimp, rice, vegetables and more; from vegetable egg rolls to shrimp spring rolls and soups, Pho Saigon has only the best-quality food — and the prices are well worth it, too. Egg rolls range from $4 to $4.50 and soups from $8 to $15. Pho Saigon also has sandwiches for $7 and rice dishes from $12 to $14.

Fincher’s Bar-B-Q

Fincher’s Bar-B-Q has been serving middle Georgia amazing barbecue since 1935. Fincher’s was actually served on NASA Space Mission STS-33 on Nov. 22, 1969, so it is a national staple. At Fincher’s, you can get a barbecue plate with three side items for $8.80. Guests can also choose from a rib plate, chicken plate and pork chop plate.

3 Countries Restaurant

Why is it called 3 Countries Restaurant? Well, the restaurant serves foods from three different countries. There’s hot and spicy Mexican, flavorful Cuban and traditional home-style American cuisines. If that’s not convincing enough, the prices will convince you. Choose from fajitas for $7.50, quesadillas from $5 to $6 or roasted pork for $8.99.

Which now-closed restaurant in Macon would you bring back? Let us know in this survey

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

First Jackson Square Food Trucks night on June 17 a success

The first Jackson Square Food Trucks, held Friday night, June 17, fro 5-9 p.m., was a success as hundreds of people turned out to eat, visit and enjoy music and the Square. The event, sponsored by the city of Jackson, was held in the city parking lot at the corner of Third and Oak streets, with the city providing plenty of picnic tables for attendees to use.
JACKSON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Macon, GA
Restaurants
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
13WMAZ

Maconites celebrate Juneteenth in Tattnall Square Park

MACON, Ga. — As we celebrate Juneteenth, families and friends went out to Tattnall Square Park to enjoy music, vendors and culture. You can see Maconites walking the sidewalks and sitting in the grass. Kindra Richardson says she's happy everyone is coming together to celebrate Juneteenth and she says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Father's Day Luau honors fathers across Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, we celebrate all the fathers in Central Georgia and many dads could be seen down at Lake Tobosofkee. Families in Macon came together for some Father's Day celebration at the second annual Father's Day Luau. The event was down at Sandy Beach and featured...
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fincher
13WMAZ

'Pretty cool to see a gator that size in the wild': Large alligator spotted near White Tail Trail in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Some residents and visitors spending the day in Perry on Wednesday saw a surprise — a large alligator relaxing by a creek. Kelby Hill of Warner Robins and his brother-in-law were walking with six kids on White Tail Trail when they saw the gator from 50-75 feet away. Hill said the gator was next to Big Indian Creek according to his map.
PERRY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor#Cheap Eats#Pizza Dough#Meat And Three#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Italian#South Asian#The Ocmulgee Burger#Brewpub#Burger Week#Bear#Den Bear
41nbc.com

Check for expired PPE as new COVID wave approaches

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Just like food products and medicine, your disposable masks purchased during the pandemic have an expiration date. Bryan Scott, a pharmacist at Scott’s Pharmacy in Macon, says it is extremely important to check those expiration dates if you stocked up in 2020. He describes why it’s important to ensure your PPE is not expired.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgxa.tv

WEATHER WARN DAY: Prolonged extreme heat expected in Middle Georgia

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three consecutive days of temperatures in the triple digits are expected in Middle Georgia starting Tuesday. The forecast extreme heat has prompted a Weather Warn Day for all of Middle Georgia for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A Weather Warn Day is issued by WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team when the threat for dangerous weather is in the forecast. In this case, it's the afternoon temperatures exceeding 100 degrees prompting the alert.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

State purchases development megasite in Peach County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently the purchase of a more-than-1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the state of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County. “Even after announcing the two largest projects in the state’s history back-to-back, we remain focused on attracting key industries and...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Downtown Macon Confederate monument set to move this week

MACON, Ga. — The Civil War statue in downtown Macon will soon be moving. The statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue will move about three-quarters of a mile, to Whittle Park, outside Rose Hill Cemetery. Johnny Nickles with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said the move should take...
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
2K+
Followers
107
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy