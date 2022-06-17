These are the 8 best restaurants in Macon for eating cheap, according to TripAdvisor

If you’re traveling to Macon on a budget or want some cheap eats on a night out, this TripAdvisor list is for you.

Macon has tons of great restaurants; from mouth watering Italian to amazing barbecue and delectable burgers, there really is something for everyone.

But what about something that won’t break the bank? These days, it is a bit difficult to pinch pennies, so here are eight delicious restaurants that will make your belly and wallet happy.

Medi’s is a Mediterranean and South Asian restaurant that serves fresh dishes and healthy selections. The delectable meats, spices and dressings are sure to satisfy and the prices will make you smile. Medi’s rolls and wraps are around $9 a piece, and a Mediterranean large salad is around $13. After lunch or dinner, you’ll have to try their Baklava, which is only $3.50 a slice.

Handcrafted burgers and freshly brewed beer, need we say more? Ocmulgee is one of the local favorites and travelers will be able to tell why pretty quickly. Choose from the Ocmulgee Burger, Eat a Peach, the Patty Melt (and more) and get a side for $15. Then grab a local brew — it can’t get much better or cheaper than that. The Brewpub also has plenty of TVs and outdoor seating to fit all your friends.

Ocmulgee Brewpub added the Juliette to its everyday menu after it won the Burger Week contest last year. Justin Baxley/jbaxley@macon.com

Bear’s Den is a restaurant in Macon that mixes southern hospitality and southern cuisine. The Bear’s Den serves up fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, meatloaf and more. This restaurant has a daily menu, so guests can choose from a meat and two sides for $10.99, a meat and three sides for $11.99 or a veggie plate for $6.99-$7.99.

H&H is best known for its founders’ friendship with the Allman Brothers Band as well as its unique, soulful breakfast items named after the band’s songs. The Midnight Rider biscuit consists of fried chicken with bacon jam and pimento cheese for $7 and the Ramblin’ Man is a smoked brisket biscuit with barbecue sauce, cooked to order egg, fried green tomato and American cheese for $8.

This family-owned restaurant has some of the best New York style pizza for a reasonable price. The dough is freshly made every day in the store and the family only uses 100 percent fresh mozzarella on each pizza. Order their double pepperoni pizza for $15.99 or one of their specialty pizzas for $17.99 — your family will thank you and so will your finances.

This Vietnamese restaurant serves fresh pork and shrimp, rice, vegetables and more; from vegetable egg rolls to shrimp spring rolls and soups, Pho Saigon has only the best-quality food — and the prices are well worth it, too. Egg rolls range from $4 to $4.50 and soups from $8 to $15. Pho Saigon also has sandwiches for $7 and rice dishes from $12 to $14.

Fincher’s Bar-B-Q has been serving middle Georgia amazing barbecue since 1935. Fincher’s was actually served on NASA Space Mission STS-33 on Nov. 22, 1969, so it is a national staple. At Fincher’s, you can get a barbecue plate with three side items for $8.80. Guests can also choose from a rib plate, chicken plate and pork chop plate.

Why is it called 3 Countries Restaurant? Well, the restaurant serves foods from three different countries. There’s hot and spicy Mexican, flavorful Cuban and traditional home-style American cuisines. If that’s not convincing enough, the prices will convince you. Choose from fajitas for $7.50, quesadillas from $5 to $6 or roasted pork for $8.99.

Which now-closed restaurant in Macon would you bring back? Let us know in this survey