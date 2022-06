We know that the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering will be hosted in our backyard in North Routt County. It is no secret that the Rainbows are known to be bad about paying bills such as doctor’s visits, hospitalizations, and EMT services. Those costs will come right out of the pockets of Routt County taxpayers. It is also no secret that they leave behind a mess and destruction of our forests. Cleanup will also be at taxpayers’ expense.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO