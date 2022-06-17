Jackets tackle team camp

In the 15th year of its existence, the Lebanon Route 66 Festival is still bringing people to Lebanon just as “the Mother Road” did for decades thanks to the Lebanon-Laclede Route 66 Society. “It’s worked into a fun day for the people all over Laclede County,” said Bruce Owen, president of the Lebanon-Laclede Route 66 Society. Chrome wheels and sweet deals marked the beginning of the Festival on Friday evening, June 17, as the Route 66 Cruise In brought classic cars to Commercial Street where Downtown Lebanon businesses offered some free items as well as sale items and entertainment to get the Route 66 Festival rolling. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO