Lebanon, MO

Jackets tackle team camp

By ALEX BOYER • ALEX@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYVILLE — Lebanon football head coach Will Christian is pleased with the way his team competed this past weekend at the annual Northwest Missouri team camp. The Yellowjackets took 77 players, including 13...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

Shivers named to All-Region team

It was a successful year for the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team in 2022. The team finished with a 14-11 record on the season and set a single-season shutout record as a team. Lebanon senior Chloe Shivers was named to the All-Class 3 Region 3 girls soccer team after a great season on the pitch for the Lady ‘Jackets. With the honor, Shivers became the first LHS girls’ soccer player since Lexi Wapelhorst to be named to the All-Region team. She served as a captain for Lebanon this year and was a mainstay in the midfield. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

New leader for Lady Yellowjackets

The Lebanon High School girls soccer team has a new leader. On June 14, the Lebanon R-3 School Board approved the hiring of Jacob Woolsey, who will serve as the head coach for the Lebanon girls soccer program. Woolsey, a 29-year-old Lebanon High School graduate of 2011, has served as an assistant for the boys’ team since 2013 and received the opportunity to be an assistant for the girls’ program in 2018. “I’ve been married for nine years to my wife Jamie, and we have two girls (Juliette and Julianne),” Woolsey said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN EUGENE HARRIS

John Eugene Harris, 54, of Conway, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Conway. He was born Sept. 20, 1967, in Tempe, Ariz. to Roland “Shorty’’ Harris and Norma Hoffman Harris, who preceded him in death. John owned his own businesses through the years, Ace Muffler in Waynesville,...
CONWAY, MO
Laclede Record

NELLIE MAE SPITTLER

Nellie Mae Spittler, 81, of Buffalo, formerly of Plad, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Springfield. She was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Urbana, Mo. to Marshall and Goldie (Garrison) Young. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Ronald (Ronnie) Spittler. She was preceded in death by her parents and her great-grandson.
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

BRENDA LEE LOWERY

Brenda Lee Lowery, 62, of Lebanon, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at. her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1959, in Houston, Mo. to Leo Harold and Ruthie Alice Williams Shetler. On Aug. 2, 1990, she was united in marriage to Wallace Lowery, and they shared 31 years. She was...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Route 66 Fest brings fun to Lebanon

In the 15th year of its existence, the Lebanon Route 66 Festival is still bringing people to Lebanon just as “the Mother Road” did for decades thanks to the Lebanon-Laclede Route 66 Society. “It’s worked into a fun day for the people all over Laclede County,” said Bruce Owen, president of the Lebanon-Laclede Route 66 Society. Chrome wheels and sweet deals marked the beginning of the Festival on Friday evening, June 17, as the Route 66 Cruise In brought classic cars to Commercial Street where Downtown Lebanon businesses offered some free items as well as sale items and entertainment to get the Route 66 Festival rolling. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BARBARA GAYLE HELMS

Barbara Gayle Helms, 81, formerly of Crocker, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She is survived by her children and spouses, Valerie Allevi of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Michelle and Michael Gaddie of Lake Forest, Calif.; Mark and Toni Helms of Liberty Lake, Wash.; Greg and Terri Helms of Hot Springs, Ark.; Artina and David Vincent of Fell City, Ala., and Andy and Deatte Helms of Crocker; six siblings and spouses, Karen and Claudie Massie of Pomme de Terre; Roger Quesenberry of Kansas City, Mo.; Rhonda and Roger Langendoerfer of Washington, Mo.; Jim and Carrie Quesenberry of Springfield; Chuck and Becky Quesenberry of Lake Lotawana, Mo; and Jan and Robert Caskey of Ozark; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
CROCKER, MO
Laclede Record

LOIS JANE LIFFITON

Lois Jane Liffiton, 67, of Niangua, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 6, 1954, in Montreal, Canada to Keith and Lois (Stabely) Liffiton, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Curtis Leigh; two grandchildren, Collin and Andrea Leigh; and her sister, Jennifer Reece.
NIANGUA, MO
Laclede Record

PATRICIA LYNNE “PATTI’’ WHITACRE

Patricia Lynne “Patti’’ Whitacre, 59, of Lebanon, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Feb. 18, 1963, in St. Joseph, Mo. to Robert Dale and Jeannene Lee Driver Stewart. On June 25, 1982, she married William Mark Whitacre. She was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
nodawaynews.com

‘How America Works’ comes to Maryville farm

Last January with snow and ice on the ground, the Schenkel farm, west of Maryville, welcomed a “How America Works with Mike Rowe” film crew to chronicle a corn farming operation. The show made it to the screen in early May with a repeat of the show streamed...
MARYVILLE, MO
KYTV

CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - (KY3) - Summer is in full swing, and the Fourth of July is right around the corner. KY3 has compiled a list of some of the Independence Day celebrations currently scheduled around the Ozarks, in addition to various laws and safety tips for personal use of fireworks.
KOLR10 News

Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona. According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield. Brittany Barnes, the children’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

KEN HARRIS

Ken Harris, 79, of Hartville, died Friday, June 17, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Hartville.
HARTVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

Tour this 1800s-inspired theme park listed for sale at $295K in Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. — A shuttered 1800s-inspired theme park nestled away in a wooded area in central Missouri is up for sale to the tune of $295,000. Current owner Marion Shipman and his family built the tourist attraction, located at 24025 Cumberland Gap Avenue in Warsaw, about 55 miles west of the Lake of the Ozarks.
KTLO

Flippin man injured in Missouri motorcycle accident

A man from Flippin was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in southern Missouri. Seventy-seven-year-old Raymond Kellogg was transported by ambulance from the scene in Texas County to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kellogg was traveling on U.S. Highway 63. He...
FLIPPIN, AR
KFVS12

Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake. Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore.
BRANSON, MO

