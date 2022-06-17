ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

New three days per week irrigation limit enacted

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn amendment to the permanent water conservation ordinance has been enacted limiting outdoor irrigation to a maximum of three days a week per water customer. Residents may choose which three days to irrigate, and are allowed to continue hand-watering trees and shrubs. Regional water concerns. Colorado is experiencing concerning...

lafayetteco.gov

Water conservation tip of the week

We would like to ask for your increased efforts to limit outdoor water use to help conserve regional water supplies. Concerning residential water use trends in Lafayette. The City is experiencing concerning trends with residential water demands. Elevated outdoor water use began a full month earlier than in typical years and has continued to escalate over the past two months.
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Boosts E-Bike Rebate Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature. The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.(credit: CBS) The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided. If Denver’s similar e-bike assistance program is any indicator, those rebates will be in high demand. Denver maxed out its funding in a matter of weeks with more than 3 thousand people applying for the rebate. Denver plans announce the second round of e-bike assistance after the 4th of July.
DENVER, CO
lafayetteco.gov

Electrify Your Ride Showcase

Learn more about some of the latest electric vehicle models on the market and bring along any EV-related questions you might have for the experts at Drive Clean Colorado. Representatives and volunteers are on hand to answer your questions in a no-pressure environment, and with many different models to see, it’s easy to compare features and learn more. Not interested in an electric vehicle? You can test-drive road, cargo, and e-bikes!
LAFAYETTE, CO
lafayetteco.gov

Storytime at Waneka Lake

Families - Join us every Wednesday in June and July for Storytime with activities at the playground at Waneka Lake Park. Please note: cancellations may occur due to weather or staffing. Cancellations will be noted on the Library Calendar.
LAFAYETTE, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock downtown redevelopment gets go ahead

Castle Rock’s Downtown Development Authority is moving forward with its latest redevelopment project to bring new housing, office and retail options to Wilcox Street thanks to initial council approval. On June 7, Castle Rock Town Council approved an ordinance to allow the DDA to turn the existing lot at...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Move Over 303 And 720, The New Area Code 983 Is Here

DENVER (CBS4) – The new area code for the Denver metro area is now in effect. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 is joining 303 and 720. (credit: Getty Images) The new area code is covering Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. It went into use on Friday. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Officials Encouraged By Increasing Numbers And Variety Of Animals Using Wildlife Underpass

(CBS4) — Surveillance cameras are showing significant numbers of wild animals, from field mice to black bears, using a wildlife underpass built specifically to keep the animals from crossing a highway. The underpass is one of the five in the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock called “South Gap.” “One of the unique and historic characteristics about this corridor is the variety and quantity of wildlife,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message Sunday morning. Check out these recent photos from wildlife underpasses along the I-25 South Gap! One of the unique & historic characteristics about this...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Dump Truck Driver Recovered From Gross Reservoir

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews have recovered the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into Gross Reservoir in the early morning hours. The Reservoir in Boulder was closed due the investigation of the accident. Colorado State Patrol tells CBS4 that a dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pound of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.   (credit CBS) The driver worked for contractor...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

What Colorado’s first monsoon of the year brings

When you think of monsoon, naturally, you think of drenching rains. But on the Front Range, the first monsoon of the season in Colorado will bring more smoke than rain. The reason? Several large wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, and a strong south wind is pushing thick smoke that could block mountain views into the Denver area. Lasting through Monday, monsoon showers could impact the mountains especially in areas where there are burn scars from the Cameron Peak Fire.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker calls for help after getting dehydrated on popular Colorado trail

A 21-year-old hiker from Denver was rescued on Saturday after getting dehydrated on Eldorado Canyon Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The hiker contacted emergency services at around 2:28 PM when he began feeling sick near the Walker Ranch Loop, according to officials. "The 21-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance, where he was transported up to the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
lafayetteco.gov

2022 Bike to Work Day - Breakfast Station

Strap on your helmet, grab your reusable water bottle, and join the City of Lafayette for a Bike to Work Breakfast Station. If you’ve never commuted by bike before, it’s the perfect time to try. You just might decide to make it a regular routine once a week or a few times a month.
LAFAYETTE, CO
lafayetteco.gov

Belonging Conversation: A Community Gathering, with Helanius J. Wilkins

Join Helanius J. Wilkins for a Belonging Conversations Community Gatherings, at The Collective Community Arts Center. A component of Wilkins’ Systems for Care & Repair, Belonging Conversations are an integral part of his dance and social justice work, The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging. Belonging...
LAFAYETTE, CO

