2022 Reno Rodeo returns with Xtreme Bulls kicking off night one

The Reno Rodeo celebrated 'Kids Day' on Sunday, from events happening inside of the Livestock Events Center to the Special Kids Rodeo inside of the Indoor Pavilion Arena. Sunday's event featured the 6th annual Mutton Bustin' Championships, interactive activities and more. Nevada Sports Net's Shannon Kelly spoke with Reno Rodeo...
Bareback rider and Minden native Wyatt Denny is among the handful of Nevadans competing in this week's Reno Rodeo. Along with Denny, steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge of Elko, bull rider Billy Quillan of Fallon, tie-down roper Tate Teague of Lovelock, team roper Wyatt Cox of Fallon, and barrel racers Savannah Wirth (Reno), Meghann McNulty (Carson City), Hayle Gibson (Dayton) and Sidney Forrest (Smith Valley) represented the Silver State on Friday evening.
Every week until September, Nevada Sports Net will unveil its top-four athletes to come from a Northern Nevada high school as part of our ongoing Mt. Rushmore Project. Athletes are judged on their complete career, including high school, college and professional levels. Coaches from those schools are not under consideration for these lists. This week, we will honor the top-four athletes to hail from Churchill County High. Players are listed in alphabetical order and include their graduating year in parenthesis. Previous articles in this project can be located here. This series is presented in partnership with Champion Chevrolet.
The Nevada Division of Museums and History announced that Josh Bonde has been selected to serve as director of the Nevada State Museum in Carson City. Bonde starts his role July 11. He succeeds Myron Freedman, the museum director since 2017 and now the administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If a history of television news in Northern Nevada were ever written, it would begin with a big chapter about Bob Carroll, who died last week at the age of 85. There were newscasts here on the area’s pioneer station before he arrived on the scene,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe has been the backdrop for an array of blockbuster movies, sitcoms and reality TV series that showcase Tahoe’s famous turquoise water, snowcapped mountains and towering pines. The newest addition to the list is the recently released “Top Gun 2: Maverick” adding to Hollywood classics like “The Godfather Part II,” “City of Angels” and “The Bodyguard” as well as “Smokin’ Aces.”
It’s summertime, and Carson City is always bustling with an eclectic lineup of events. Discover what lies ahead and let the good times roll at one or more of the following events. Taste of Downtown – June 18, 2022. A Taste of Downtown is a marquee event for...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a devastating loss in 2021, South Tahoe High School senior Abel Arce spearheaded a project to produce a memorial garden situated in the heart of the campus. In a collaborative effort, grief and heartbreak were channeled with the help of students and staff...
The “Biggest Little City in The World” as the locals like to refer to this vibrant and fun city is sometimes overlooked as a destination due to its proximity to Las Vegas but still has plenty to offer to visitors. Gambling is the biggest draw but the surrounding surreally beautiful scenery of majestic mountains meeting the desert is very alluring too. The Nevada gem also offers a wide variety of entertainment other than the casinos, and the grand upscale accommodation is also another major reason to stay. From arty boutiques to modern and high-tech, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Reno, Nevada (in no particular order)…
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 has reopened at USA Parkway between Sparks and Fernley after a tractor-trailer carrying cattle went off the road, shutting the stretch of interstate down for hours. Gathering up the cattle caused the delay in reopening the freeway. A pickup truck was also involved but...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people Saturday as part of an impaired driving saturation patrol. Police also gave 15 citations for traffic violations and gave 35 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,”...
A record-breaking luxury home has hit the market in Martis Camp, setting the bar for the highest priced home in the Truckee area. Sitting on a private, 2.4-acre lot in Martis Camp, the 9,024-square-foot home is listed at $18 million. The previous record was a $15 million house that was purchased last year in a confidential sale, according to Compass real estate company Communications Associate Diana Jackin.
CALIFORNIA (WABC) — A grisly encounter was caught on video of two bears viciously fighting each other in a California resident’s carport. The Ring footage captures the bears charge from opposite sides of the carport before slamming into each other. They then briefly stare each other down while...
Join us Saturday June 25th at Tamarack Casino from 11am -5pm and cheer on our 12 local contestants in “The Million Dollar Cash Grab”! Each contestant will have 100 pulls on a Megabucks machine/max coin bet. Enjoy drink specials and tastings from the Tamarack restaurants. Plus, prize drawings...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Few things are better than a cold, juicy watermelon in the hot summer heat. But when watermelon isn’t available, these watermelon shaped rice crispy treats are a good alternative!. Carissa Byram, the home-baker behind Sweet Strokes, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biggest Little Boba Shop has been open for business for several years, but its newest owners are changing things up and bringing back quality tea, easy ordering and friendly customer service. Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko stopped by the store on 135 Roff Way (off W...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a unique style of boat being produced by a company based in Incline Village. “It’s a hot tub that floats,” said owner Alex Kanwetz. He drew it up on the back of a cocktail napkin about four months ago, and Spacruzzi was born.
Genoa, Nev. — Thursday morning commuters on Highway 395 just north of Minden got an eyeful, as law enforcement conducted a felony traffic stop on a semi that was identified as stolen by a license plate reader. The truck wasn’t stolen, no one was injured, and the driver was released, though I’m sure quite shaken by the experience.
