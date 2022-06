(CBS4) — Surveillance cameras are showing significant numbers of wild animals, from field mice to black bears, using a wildlife underpass built specifically to keep the animals from crossing a highway. The underpass is one of the five in the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock called “South Gap.” “One of the unique and historic characteristics about this corridor is the variety and quantity of wildlife,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message Sunday morning. Check out these recent photos from wildlife underpasses along the I-25 South Gap! One of the unique & historic characteristics about this...

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO