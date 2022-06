PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Wisconsin was allegedly assaulted, bound and driven to another county where he was later shot and killed. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15 the Madison Police Department said a homicide possibly could have happened in the rural Portage area. Officials with the Madison Police Department were reportedly investigating a kidnapping and discovered credible information about a possible homicide that happened in Columbia County.

