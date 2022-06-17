ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Move to Adelaide Cottage Is the Royal Family Drama of the Summer

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCuB9_0gEBdabX00

Click here to read the full article.

How is it possible that one family cottage is the source of so much discussion in the royal family ? It’s being reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are packing up their city life in London for a more sedate (and downsized) life in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage. That seems like a simple task, but it appears that several other royals had their designs on the home.

The Sun decided to go and dig up a 2018 article written by the Daily Mail that speculated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set to move into Adelaide Cottage. A source told the U.K. publication that Queen Elizabeth II was giving them the property as “a gift.” At the time, the insider added, “the couple had been for a viewing, liked it, and will move in soon.” Well, we all know that didn’t happen and the Sussexes decided to call Frogmore Cottage home, where their renovation expenses on the home caused a furor (but remember, they paid it all back ).

Adelaide Cottage’s move-in ready condition was reportedly top of mind for William and Kate, who “ didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer,” a source told The Sun. The Cambridges weren’t the only ones battling for Adelaide Cottage, though. It seems that Prince Andrew had long eyed the property for his daughter Princess Eugenie and her family. Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank reportedly had the home listed as their “first choice” after they moved out of the Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage. In all of this housing drama, it appears that Andrew’s lingering Jeffery Epstein woes caused his favorite-child position next to the Queen to slip, and he lost all of his negotiating power, according to a royal insider. “Before Andrew’s most recent scandal it was definitely a property he was [also] trying to secure for his daughter,” they said to Daily Mail.

Naturally, if William and Kate wanted the property, they would certainly get it over Eugenie, given their line to the throne. But one four-bedroom cottage certainly is swirling with a lot of drama, making it the most unlikely headline for the royal family this summer.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNDqm_0gEBdabX00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jeffery Epstein
ETOnline.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Leaving Kensington Palace for Their Children

Prince William and Kate Middleton are saying goodbye to their home at Kensington Palace!. According to the Sunday Times the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will move to a new residence 30 miles away in the county of Berkshire -- home of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II resides.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids moving out of London

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making the full-time move from London to Windsor. The future king and his wife are taking their three little ones, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and naughty Prince Louis, 4, to live closer to Queen Elizabeth II in the town located in Berkshire, England. As Page Six exclusively reported in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been looking at schools in Berkshire. They have now found one for all three kids, we’re told. The US Sun reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed. The property...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Cambridges Moving to "The Big House" in Windsor After Princess Eugenie Adelaide Cottage Drama

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Yet another update in the whole Kate Midleton and Prince William moving saga. The royal couple are reportedly looking to relocate closer to the Queen in Windsor, but their previous plans to move into recently refurbished Adelaide Cottage (just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty) have seemingly been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail#The Sun#Cambridges
HOLAUSA

Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews. RELATED: Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen's Platinum Jubilee ...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
goodmorningamerica.com

Airlines cancel more flights amid staffing shortages

Prince William, the second in line to Britain's throne, is celebrating his 40th birthday. William's 40th birthday comes just over five months after his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, marked her 40th birthday in January. William was front and center, along with Kate and their three children, at Queen...
HOMELESS
SheKnows

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Protective' of Kate Middleton as Royal Sources Discredit Cheating Rumors

Click here to read the full article. On the eve of Prince William’s 40th birthday, royal sources are talking about his marriage to Kate Middleton and how much the couple rely upon each other for support. Their relationship is always in the public eye, but there has been quite a bit of scrutiny about Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and her rumored relationship with William. Insiders are scoffing at those cheating allegations to the Daily Mail and letting everyone know that the Duke of Cambridge is nothing but “protective of his wife.” The source added, “The way he sees it,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince George reacts to Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics in the best way

Oh, brother. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George was hilariously amused by his younger brother Prince Louis’ wild behavior Sunday during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. George, 8, was seen giggling and covering his eyes with his hands as Louis, 4, raised his arms to the sky and threw up two peace signs with his fingers. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could hardly contain himself and turned to his father, who also appeared amused as the couple’s youngest goofed off a few seats down the row. While George seemed to get a kick out of...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Turn Up Again with Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Platinum Party at the Palace

Performers like Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, and Queen played for a crowd of 22,000 at Buckingham Palace tonight, all part of the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. It was the Queen herself—though not physically there due to ongoing mobility issues—who kicked...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy