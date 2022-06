Responders rescued several elderly occupants from a burning high-rise on Tuesday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 2 p.m., the State Police Barracks on Revere Beach began receiving multiple calls reporting a fire at a high-rise apartment building at 370 Ocean Ave., which runs behind Revere Beach Boulevard. Troopers Christopher Kane and Stephen Thomson, who are assigned to the Barracks, along with Trooper Joseph Diliegro from the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Trooper Xhuljo Hysa, who is assigned to the Logan Airport Barracks, arrived on scene and entered the burning building.

REVERE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO