Missouri State

Make Sure You Know These 6 New Laws in Missouri

By Sam
 4 days ago
Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed into law on Thursday, June 16 six new laws that if you live in Missouri you will need to know. KY3.com reports that these go into effect...

Y101

MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MISSOURI STATE
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ILLINOIS STATE
kwos.com

Opioid bill becomes Missouri law

Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment was signed into law by Missouri’s governor on Thursday morning in Jefferson City. The governor signed six bills, including legislation from State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel). His bill gives the state Department of Corrections and the Judiciary access to Missouri’s opioid addiction treatment and recovery fund to pay for treatment and law enforcement costs.
carthagenewsonline.com

Missouri Froggin’ season begins June 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri woman admits to $291,000 pandemic loan fraud

A woman from Missouri admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $291,000 loan meant to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Porshia L. Thomas, 31, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to a felony bank fraud charge and admitted that between April and September of 2020, she executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Four-day work week? Missouri nonprofit joins growing list of businesses making the switch

As many employees returning from remote work are prioritizing work-life balance, the four-day work week is gaining popularity. A growing number of companies and organizations have moved to the schedule, including several in the U.S. Earlier this month, 70 businesses and thousands of employees in the U.K. began the largest pilot of the four-day work week yet.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law

JEFFERSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. One, Senate Bill (SB) 718, establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions. “We are happy to be joined by Senator Washington...
Quincy, IL
ABOUT

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

