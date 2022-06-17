ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies

By JAY REEVES
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — The third victim of a church shooting in Alabama has died, police said Friday. The 84-year-old woman died at a hospital a day after a gunman opened fire with a handgun Thursday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, the police...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
internewscast.com

22-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m. a man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Justin Jai Brown, was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner Street.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Vestavia Hills Police: Church Shooter was 70, Occasionally Attended Services

Vestavia Hills police say the man who killed two people and wounded another at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church say he was 70 years old who occasionally attended services. Police Capt. Shane Ware did not name the suspect, who was taken into custody following the shooting Thursday night at teh church in the Birmingham suburb. Ware said prosecutors were preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Irondale, AL
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Texas State
Vestavia Hills, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Pelham, AL
State
South Carolina State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
NBC News

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Two people were killed and a third was injured when a gunman opened fire inside a church near Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, police said. A suspect in the evening shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills is in custody, police said. "From what we've gathered from the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WRBL News 3

Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured at a church Thursday night. According to VHPD Captain Shane Ware, police responded to the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the 3700 block of Crosshaven Drive just after 6:20 p.m. on reports of an active shooter. […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating double shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting in Ensley Friday afternoon. Police said two shooting victims showed up at a fire station on Avenue I at about 3 p.m. One victim was treated at the fire station and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black Church#Church Service#Violent Crime
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
wvtm13.com

McCalla man shot and killed Thursday night

MCCALLA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after a McCalla man was shot and killed Thursday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 46-year-old Brian Keith Lovoy was fatally shot at 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
MCCALLA, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man, 72, killed after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 72-year-old man is dead after a traffic incident involving a train and a vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The victim has been identified as Roger Lewis, Jr., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police were called to the scene in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Bibb Correctional Facility, ADOC says

David Price, 58, an inmate serving a life sentence for a robbery committed in Talladega County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. After correctional staff rushed Price to the medical healthcare unit at Bibb Correctional Facility, medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 17, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 17, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 16 domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 11th St. NEtheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $294domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; Cary Ctr. NW Arrests June 16 Coots, Steven R; 50 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Hanson, Dorothy J; 47 domestic violence – 3rd degree Hooper, Steven D; 40 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Jones, Latoya D; 27 theft of property – 3rd degreefalse information Phillips, Benjamin T; 37 Unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Altoona man arrested on drug-related charges

ALTOONA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other various agencies on June 14. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.
ALTOONA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy