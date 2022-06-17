Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO