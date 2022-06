06.18.2022 | 9:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Audi was eastbound on Camino Canada and failed to make the right turn onto Rancho Canada Rd. The driver went straight up into the yard of the house hitting a tree, a fence, and the house. The residents were in the living room when the car hit the room. When the resident came out of the house, he found the driver laying on the ground. The man was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The CHP gave the driver an initial DUI test, and believe he is DUI and he will be tested at the hospital. The resident stated that his home has been hit several times in the past. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO