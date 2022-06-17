ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

South Carolina: Body found in Lake Hartwell

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Friday morning in Lake Hartwell.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the water close to Darwin Wright Park.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a man who had possibly been in the water for a day or two. His identity has not been released.

There is no foul play suspected, the coroner’s office said.

