Odessa, TX

OPD makes another DWI arrest

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car. 23-year-old Antonio Guzman has been charged with drunk driving.

According to an affidavit, on June 16, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw Guzman driving “recklessly” near 42 nd Street and Grandview Avenue. According to the officer, Guzman was speeding and nearly crashed into his police cruiser. He was also caught changing lanes several times without signaling.

During a traffic stop, the officer noticed Guzman smelled strongly of alcohol. The affidavit stated Guzman had slurred speech, red eyes, and was confused and unsteady on his feet. A breathalyzer test yielded the following results: .154 and .150, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.

Guzman was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond had not yet been set.

