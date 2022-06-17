ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Motorcyclist killed in Laconia; driver charged with felony aggravated DWI

By KC Downey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA, N.H. — The driver of an SUV is facing charges after a crash in Laconia that left a motorcyclist dead, police said. The crash occurred before...

