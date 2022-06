Steve Maclin was excited about competing in IMPACT's X Division. After debuting for the promotion in June 2021, Maclin quickly began piling up victories and set his sights on the X Division Title. He and Trey Miguel would begin their feud in earnest during a July edition of BTI when their match ended in a double count-out. They would face off for the X Division Title in September and October, though both bouts featured a third competitor. After weeks of petitioning Scott D'Amore for a one-on-one match against Trey Miguel, Maclin's wish was granted, though he would come up short in his quest for gold at Hard To Kill.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO