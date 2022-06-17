ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet has spawned a Michael Jackson/Ted Nugent funk jam and nothing makes sense anymore

By Paul Brannigan
 4 days ago

Ever wondered how Judas Priest would sound with Rick James on vocals? Or how Metallica might sound if they covered Huey Lewis and The News ? Or what magnificence might result from pitting Slipknot against The Spice Girls ?

Of course you haven't.

And that's because, with one possible exception, you're not Bill McClintock, the man some - well, one person at Mouthing Off magazine, at least - are calling The Michelangelo of Music Mashups .

It's not for us to speculate as to how the twisted brain wrongs of one mash-up maestro has thrown up such spicy sonic salads, and frankly, we're not sure that we want to know. But we regret to inform you, dear readers, that he's at it again.

Ted Nugent and Michael Jackson? The Motor City Madman and The King Of Pop? What possible business could these maverick musical mavens have together, if hurled into a shared creative space by the forces of the universe? Would they really want to marry The Nuge's Hey Baby with Jacko's Black Or White ?

Truthfully, we shall never, ever know. But, courtesy of yer man McClintock, we can now hear what might have resulted from such a union. And we believe that Hey Baby Am I Black or White falls into the category 'A Funk Jam'.

Have it!

Music
