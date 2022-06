The CEOs of GM, Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota say they have consumers in mind in the group's letter to Congress. The letter urges Congress to lift the government's cap on the number of vehicles that are eligible for the EV tax credit, which currently runs up to $7,500. The group of CEOs represents a wide swath of the industry committed to future electrification. Ford already has the F-150 Lightning, and GM will soon produce its answer, the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO