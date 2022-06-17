ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Man shot in pickup during attempted robbery in Parkland overpowered gunman, deputies say

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MT9x_0gEBZu4z00

A 40-year-old man was shot and injured in his pickup Friday morning in Parkland while his young daughter was in the backseat, Pierce County deputies said. Two people tried to rob him with a handgun and an AK-47-style rifle.

A struggle ensued between the victim and the gunman, and, despite being shot, the victim overpowered his attacker and was holding him down on the ground when deputies arrived on the scene, deputies reported. The gunshot victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The robbery suspects, a 19-year-old man and a teenage girl, possibly 17, were taken into custody. According to a news release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department , the man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. The girl was booked into Remann Hall, the county’s juvenile detention center, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault on a police officer.

While the victim was struggling with the gunman, deputies said, a “Good Samaritan” witnessed what was happening and saw the AK-47-style rifle on the ground. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the man picked the gun up and got it out of the way, then went to retrieve a first-aid kit. Mos said the witness rendered aid to the victim once the suspects were in custody.

“Big shout-out to that guy for helping out,” Moss said.

Deputies responded about 6:15 a.m. to the 500 block of 128th Street South for a report of a shooting. Moss said the man was on his way to work in a blue truck when the attempted robbery occurred. Moss said surveillance video captured the incident, and the 19-year-old man shot the victim through his windshield.

The teenage girl was standing nearby when deputies arrived, and the victim told deputies she had a gun. She was ordered to show her hands, and deputies said she pulled out a gun and pointed it toward deputies. They ordered her to drop the gun, and she complied.

The teenager and the 19-year-old man were then taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMHRU_0gEBZu4z00
A man was shot and injured in his car during an armed robbery on Friday, June 17 in Parkland, Pierce County deputies said. The victim got control of the gunman, who had an AK-47-style rifle. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

At least four dead in shootings across Seattle during the long weekend

Over the long weekend, two shootings left four people dead and at least two injured, according to police reports. The first shooting Monday afternoon happened in Everett, Wash., with police responding to calls of multiple shots fired at 2000 block of Lexington Ave. Major crimes detectives are investigating, with two...
SEATTLE, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army Soldier fatally shot

An active-duty soldier from Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) was fatally shot on Saturday in Parkland, Wash., police said. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of 112th Street S in Parkland just after 6 p.m. At the scene, deputies discovered U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, 22, with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid, but were unable to save him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Parkland, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
KING 5

Tacoma hit-and-run survivor grateful after police make arrest

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman hit by a car during a January demonstration said she is grateful police arrested the alleged driver. Witnesses and detectives said the driver intentionally jumped a curb, hit Theresa Evans and drove away. Evans was involved in a demonstration regarding the homeless while...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Moss
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 arrested for investigation of DUI after multicar crash in Tacoma

One person was arrested after they allegedly caused a multicar crash in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, a car was traveling northbound in the 2300 block of Yakima Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic, clipping a second car and hitting two unoccupied parked cars. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Overpowered#Gun Control#Violent Crime
livingsnoqualmie.com

Monday Morning Police Chase Ends with Suspects in Custody

Around 930 am on June 20th, Snoqualmie Police were searching for two individuals who fled after abandoning their vehicle following a traffic stop and police pursuit that began on North Bend Way near Stone Quarry Road. The incident started as a traffic stop, but when the Snoqualmie Police ran the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, June 17, 2022

On 6/17/22 at 1:55 a.m. at the Thurston County Jail, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alex Juan Gutierrez, 28, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institution. Lacey Police Department. On 6/17/22 at 6:32 a.m. in the 4300 block of 37th Ave SE, police arrested Chase Alexander...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Delridge

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Delridge encampment early Monday morning. At 12:20 a.m., a 911 caller reported someone had been shot in an encampment near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street. Officers arrived and located the male shooting victim, who had sustained...
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
254
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy