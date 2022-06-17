ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

MACEDONIA, Iowa (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small western Iowa town of Macedonia this week, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia’s Main Street, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reported .

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name.

Police said the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Macedonia is about 23 miles east of Council Bluffs.

