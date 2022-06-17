ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, TX

Have you seen this vehicle? Police investigating alleged road rage incident that left driver dead in La Porte

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PORTE, Texas – Police in La Porte are investigating an alleged road rage incident that left one dead Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the incident took place on the...

www.click2houston.com

news4sanantonio.com

Man found dead in driveway after attempted car-jacking

HOUSTON - Harris County Deputies say they found the man shot dead in the driveway of his home late Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Brentway Drive and Balcrest Drive on Houston's Northwest side. Harris County Sherriff's Department says that an unknown amount of suspects arrived at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ADDITIONAL CHARGES ADDED TO SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DPS AND WAS SHOT

HE REMAINS SITTING LYING IN THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL. On June 13, 2022, a DPS Trooper assigned to the New Caney Office attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 near Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of speed. Traffic was heavy at the time as they traveled through the construction zone entering Liberty County. Just north of the county line, the suspect sideswiped a female driver causing minor damage to her vehicle. She was not injured. The chase continued north until the driver crashed into the woodline on the east side of the roadway. As he exited the vehicle he was armed and displayed the weapon to the Trooper as he went into the woods. The Trooper fearing for his life fired on the suspect. The suspect vanished into the woods. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Splendora Police, Montgomery County Precinct 4, and Liberty County Sheriff. Liberty County Precinct 6 Constables and Cleveland Police. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 unit began the search and found the suspect in the woodline very close to the vehicle. He had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Texas Rangers and the Liberty County District Attorneys’ Office assisted in the investigation. The suspect was identified as Joshua Dean Brown, 33, of 10525 Eastex Freeway in Houston. He was found to have an open warrant through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. In addition, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brown with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond. Brown had been released from TDCJ on October 13, 2021, after serving time for burglary of a building in Polk County on November 16, 2014, for which he was sentenced to 20 years. He was declared an absconder by Parole on April 4, 2022, and a Blue Warrant was issued. In January of 2015, he was arrested by Corrigan Police for burglary of a building and given 1-year in the Polk County Jail. In October of 2008, he was also arrested by Polk County for evading arrest. Then in December of 2008, he was arrested by DPS in Polk County for driving while intoxicated. He has been to TDC on multiple other charges including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies investigating body found in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon. Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Precinct 4 said deputies responded to reports of a dead body in the 14800 block of Cascade Bend Lane around 6 p.m. Investigators are working to determine...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man dies in crash after flat tire on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) A man is dead after an early morning car accident in southeast Houston. Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6000 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road just past Beltway 8, about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday June 18. The identity of the deceased...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

20-year-old man shot, killed in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting happened in north Harris County around 9 p.m. that has left a young man dead, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say they received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex, but when they arrived at the complex, they didn’t find a victim.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Do you recognize these suspects?

If anyone has information on either suspect, please contact Detective Brown at 281-319-9726 or dbrown@humblepolice.com. Please reference case #22-2810. Oh geez more thieves. Someone Hass to recognize them. Hopefully they're turned in quickly. Again... mask. I'm just sayin'... So they go into stores steal random items and leave. so nothing...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4 years later, man arrested in murder of elderly man at SE Houston H-E-B

HOUSTON - After four years, an arrest has been made for the second suspected killer of a 75-year-old man who was shot multiple times at a southeast Houston H-E-B back in 2018. Johntiz Robertson was arrested on Friday June 17, 2022, and is now charged in the broad daylight murder of That Huu Le.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man ambushed, shot to death at SW Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Monday night at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to police. Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard, which is between Hillcroft Avenue and Fondren Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 person killed in house fire in west Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a house fire in west harris County Tuesday, officials said. It happened at a home in the Westwind neighborhood located in the 13600 block of Sunstream Court. According to the Community Volunteer Fire Department, the fire has...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

