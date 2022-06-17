ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Some Central Florida school districts consider price hike at cafeteria till

By Danielle Prieur
wmfe.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeminole County Schools are raising the price of school breakfasts and lunches for some families next school year. The price hike won’t affect students who qualify for the free and reduced meal program through the...

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Sumter Landing parking lot will be closed beginning Monday

The Lake Sumter Landing parking area behind City Fire, alongside Lake Shore Drive and Old Mill Run, will be closed for maintenance starting early Monday morning and is scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday morning. This project may be rescheduled due to inclement weather. Deliveries for the tenants for this building will be at the designated area at the front of the building.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike Extension ‘No Build’ option is the only way to save Sumter County

On Tuesday, June 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners got an earful from close to 120 concerned voters adorned with bright pink “Rural Florida Says No Toll Roads” stickers, waving neon green “No Build” signs, and donning “#NoBuild No Turnpike Extension” T-shirts; a loud and clear sign that Sumter residents want no part of the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension. The Commission chamber was packed. All of the proposed routes would cleave through vulnerable communities and sensitive environmental lands in Sumter and beyond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#School Lunch#Central Florida#School Districts#Seminole County Schools#Red Apple Dining#Orange
flaglerlive.com

Covid Outbreaks Hit 4 Flagler Nursing Homes as Infections Rise and DeSantis Derides ‘Jabs’ for Children

As covid infections from the Omicron-21 variant continue to rise in Flagler County, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration were issuing conflicting statements about ordering vaccines for children under 5. DeSantis and his administration aggressively derided the option on Thursday, then backtracked somewhat on Friday. Last week the Flagler County...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Files Lawsuits Against Orange County Property Appraiser

According to Florida Politics, Disney filed ten lawsuits against Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last week over the property taxes of various Walt Disney World resort hotels in Orange County, Florida. This is not the first lawsuit of this nature Disney has filed. Disney claims the taxes are “excessive”, and wants to have the taxes they have already paid refunded, plus legal fees.The lawsuit also argues that the method for calculating their property taxes violates the Florida Constitution. Disney sued former Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh a number of times, disputing the valuation of its hotels and theme parks, and some of this litigation goes back to as early as 2015. Disney has already paid the taxes In question, and hopes to recover the disputed amounts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

AAA: Florida gas prices are dropping. Here's why

Drivers in Florida may soon see some relief at the pump as American Automobile Association says gas prices across the state have fallen. Officials say prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. Right now, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is back...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WDW News Today

Reedy Creek Bond Trading Spikes as Governor DeSantis Attempts to Dissolve District

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to attempt to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, bond trading has spiked, the Orlando Business Journal reports. Reedy Creek Improvement District is mostly run by Walt Disney World Resort. Since Disney condemned Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill in March, DeSantis has been trying to punish the company by dissolving the district. He has signed the bill into law for dissolving the district, but it won’t be dissolved until next year, and residents of the surrounding counties are suing him over the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Disney Delays Relocation of 2,000 Staff From California to Florida, but Insists It’s Nothing To Do With DeSantis Feud

It emerged on June 16 that the Disney Corporation has delayed the move of 2,000 of its team members from California to Florida until 2026. Disney insists that the delay is nothing to do with the ongoing feud between the corporation and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and instead has been caused by construction delays with their new campus being built near Lake Nona in Orange County, Florida.
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy