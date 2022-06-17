ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Body found in South Carolina lake was potentially there for 2 days

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A body was found Friday morning in Lake Hartwell.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the water close to Darwin Wright Park.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a man who had possibly been in the water for a day or two. His identity has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

