CT Humane Society to Host Two Animal Care and Veterinary Career Fairs. Immediate Openings in Animal Care and Veterinary Careers. Newington, CT— Feel like you’re stuck in a hamster wheel? Seeking days that make your tail wag? If making the world a better place for pets is the thing that makes your heart sing, consider doing it full-time! At the Connecticut Humane Society, you’ll not only change pets’ lives but the lives of the people who love them, too.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO