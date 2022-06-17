JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Director at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole

The City of Kalona has approved consideration of 28-E for shared services with the City of Riverside. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares the details, “We have hired our current part-time building inspector, the City of Kalona has hired full-time, and we would like to, with the City of Riverside, carve out some time for them to do building inspections, code enforcement, nuisance abatement and some other things that would come at a later date. But, we would like to hopefully get that sharing agreement put in place here as early as next Monday.”

