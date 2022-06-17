ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Director at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Kalona Days Celebration Was Fun for Everyone

This past Friday and Saturday the City of Kalona hosted its annual town celebration Kalona Days. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh touts the event, “We just finished up our Kalona Days Celebration this last weekend which was very well received. The Kalona Chamber of Commerce did an excellent job putting on a free family friendly event on Friday evening with some movies and some other activities and then a full day of activities with a parade on Saturday. So it was great weather, great event, and a great turnout. So we kind of hit all the marks there, so thank you to the Kalona Chamber of Commerce.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Mini Bus to Increase Fare

For the first time in 10-years, the Washington County Mini Bus will be increasing their fares. The change is set to take effect July 1st. A one-way ride in town will increase to $3.50 with a round trip costing $7.00 with all in between stops being $1.00. Cris Gaughan the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Council Talks Pool Plans and More at Monday Meeting

The Keota City Council will meet in regular session Monday. On the agenda are a discussion of a YMCA proposal for management of the Keota Municipal Pool and utilities for the pool, a discharge prohibition ordinance and wages and hours information for the Wilson Public Library. The meeting will be held at 7p.m. Monday at Keota City Hall.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona and Riverside Seek to Share Inspection Services

The City of Kalona has approved consideration of 28-E for shared services with the City of Riverside. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares the details, “We have hired our current part-time building inspector, the City of Kalona has hired full-time, and we would like to, with the City of Riverside, carve out some time for them to do building inspections, code enforcement, nuisance abatement and some other things that would come at a later date. But, we would like to hopefully get that sharing agreement put in place here as early as next Monday.”
KALONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Kalona, IA
kciiradio.com

Annual Whoopee Days Celebration in Brighton

This past Friday through Sunday the City of Brighton hosted its 112th Annual Whoopee Days Celebration. The three day event included the Bill Riley Talent Show, local bands and the Whoopee Days Parade. The KCII Big Red Radio was at the event and broadcasted live as part of the KCII Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour.
BRIGHTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Police Chief Reminds Residents to be Safe with Fireworks

Wayland Police Chief Dustin Stuelke is reminding area residents that it’s that time of year again when you will see and hear fireworks in the evenings. According to the Iowa Code for fireworks, a person is allowed to use or explode consumer fireworks based on specific local ordinances. One...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Jane Elizabeth Kallaus

A Graveside Service for 94-year-old Jane Elizabeth Kallaus of Iowa City will be at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. A memorial fund has been established in her name. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

A date has been set for the annual Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament. The date for the event has been set for Saturday, July 30th with registration set to begin at 8am. The tournament starts at nine at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 1732 Country Club Rd. The registration fee per person is $50, which includes lunch and if you would like to rent a cart for the day it will be an extra $20.
WASHINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poole#Chamber Of Commerce
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Pet Parade to Follow Saturday’s Rainbow Walk

The 3rd annual Washington Rainbow Walk will be this Saturday at noon in Sunset Park. The main parade will have onlookers tossing paint on parade participants with a water balloon fight afterward. After the main parade concludes there will be a pet parade with prizes for the winners. Categories include Best Dressed, Crowd Favorite and Judges Choice. When asked about how pets and a traditional pride parade intertwine with one another, organizer Whitney Gray pointed out the long history between pets and the LGBTQ+ community.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

City Council Preview

The Washington City Council will meet this week in regular session. There will be a Public Hearing about possibly changing the boundaries of zoning districts for the Country Club View Subdivision. Also on the agenda will be another public hearing to discuss possible changes to the Sealcoat project after the initial estimates came in over budget. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 6pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. If you would like to attend the meeting virtually please reach out to the City Clerk’s office.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Washington County deputies respond to emergency airplane landing near Riverside

An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
RIVERSIDE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
kciiradio.com

Two Wayland Males Arrested for Commandeering Tractor

Two Hispanic males were arrested Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after they stole a tractor and sprayer to pull their car out of a ditch at Orange and 220th St. Eric Lopez, age 36 of Wayland was arrested for public intoxication and Juan Martinez, age 42 of Wayland was arrested on one count of OWI 1st offense and operating a vehicle without consent. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WAYLAND, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Storms re-develop later today, some may be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of storms remain possible early this morning over primarily the northwest half of the area. Farther south, it’s been dry so far, but this will likely change later today as the front moves in. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

1 injured in motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
KALONA, IA
WHO 13

Shooting at Des Moines County Pool leaves one injured

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting at a Des Moines County pool left one injured according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The shooting occurred on June 14 at the West Burlington Municipal Pool located in the 600 block of West Burlington Avenue. The West Burlington Police Department received […]
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Former Pizza Hut location could be new chicken restaurant

The abandoned Pizza Hut restaurant in Iowa City’s Southside District could have new life soon. The Press Citizen reports that a new Popeye’s restaurant cleared an early hurdle to get approval for a location in Pepperwood Plaza. The City’s Board of Adjustment voted unanimously last week to allow...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hit Parade for Demons in Panther Doubleheader Rout

Runs were plentiful and the innings were few last night at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex when the Washington softball team rolled to a pair of victories over Mount Pleasant by a combined 31-1 tally. As heard on KCII, the two games lasted just a total of six innings with the...
WASHINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy