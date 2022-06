Editor: I am deeply concerned with the Loudoun supervisors’ approval of 246 homes on Fleetwood Road when the current zoning allows for 29 single family homes. Before any approvals go in, please look in for the current state of the local schools, infrastructure, facilities that will be serving the neighborhood. As a candidate for 2019 School Board in the district where this development has been approved, I have driven through Fleetwood many times and the condition of the VDOT road is not safe given good weather conditions. When bad weather sets in, I can only imagine the conditions being only much worse.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO