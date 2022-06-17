SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company

June 17 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off on its record 13th launch on Friday afternoon as it sent 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, with the first stage sticking a successful return and landing at the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship shortly after lift off.

SpaceX said the same first stage booster support was used in the GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2 mission and nine other Starlink missions.

The space company confirmed on Twitter that all the satellites were deployed safely.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship -- marking SpaceX's first 13thflight of a first stage booster and 100th successful mission with a flight-proven orbital class rocket," said SpaceX in a Twitter post.