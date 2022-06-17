Jan. 6 committee hit with first YouTube takedown for clip of Trump discussing election



YouTube t ook down a recent video from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for containing an excerpt from former President Donald Trump that violated its election integrity policy, marking one of the first known instances of the panel facing censorship from Big Tech .

The video, uploaded on June 14, displayed a segment of former Attorney General William Barr's testimony that included a snippet of Trump bemoaning alleged election malfeasance during an interview with Fox Business. The inclusion of Trump's remarks ran afoul of the tech company's content policy regulations, the company said.

“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context,” a YouTube spokesperson told the Washington Examiner . “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”

Trump contended in the censored clip that "glitches" during the counting moved votes from him to then-candidate Joe Biden, though he did not offer evidence to back his claims.

“We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account,” he alleged.

Barr sharply repudiated Trump's election claims during clips of his testimony played by the panel during its public hearings this past week.

Initially, YouTube overlayed the Jan.6 committee video with a graphic stating that the video have been taken down for flouting the company's terms of service, according to the New York Times . Since then, the video was modified to state that “this video is private,” likely meaning that YouTube may permit the panel to upload a different iteration of the footage that clarifies Trump's remarks were false, according to the outlet.

YouTube has faced a torrent of criticism from those who argue it has been overly censorious in its content moderation. The platform banned Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, and it has banned several other figures on the Right, citing various infractions regarding its terms of use.

The Washington Examiner reached out to representatives of the committee for comment.