ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Jan. 6 committee hit with first YouTube takedown for clip of Trump discussing election

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Y9ox_0gEBXHAQ00


YouTube t ook down a recent video from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for containing an excerpt from former President Donald Trump that violated its election integrity policy, marking one of the first known instances of the panel facing censorship from Big Tech .

The video, uploaded on June 14, displayed a segment of former Attorney General William Barr's testimony that included a snippet of Trump bemoaning alleged election malfeasance during an interview with Fox Business. The inclusion of Trump's remarks ran afoul of the tech company's content policy regulations, the company said.

“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context,” a YouTube spokesperson told the Washington Examiner . “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”

NAVARRO PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS CHARGES

Trump contended in the censored clip that "glitches" during the counting moved votes from him to then-candidate Joe Biden, though he did not offer evidence to back his claims.

“We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account,” he alleged.

Barr sharply repudiated Trump's election claims during clips of his testimony played by the panel during its public hearings this past week.

Initially, YouTube overlayed the Jan.6 committee video with a graphic stating that the video have been taken down for flouting the company's terms of service, according to the New York Times . Since then, the video was modified to state that “this video is private,” likely meaning that YouTube may permit the panel to upload a different iteration of the footage that clarifies Trump's remarks were false, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

YouTube has faced a torrent of criticism from those who argue it has been overly censorious in its content moderation. The platform banned Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, and it has banned several other figures on the Right, citing various infractions regarding its terms of use.

The Washington Examiner reached out to representatives of the committee for comment.

Comments / 132

Stars bore!
1d ago

Trump clearly told his supporters to go to the Capitol and to exercise their right to protest in a peaceful manner. The video does exist. Chuckster Schumer clearly makes threats against Supreme court Justices, by name. Maxine Waters clearly tells people to get into the faces of Trump supporters. So where are the hearings on this for inciting violence? What a frekking witch hunt.

Reply(2)
28
The Greene Family
2d ago

What ever happened to the video of the police or security guard letting the mob in, they actually pulled the gate or fence open to let them in. This was a set up folks…

Reply(29)
46
Edward Jones
2d ago

YouTube has NO BUSINESS in this issue. It is for government and/or the courts to determine what, if any, corruption was involved in the last election. By picking snd choosing what can and cannot be played they are taking a POLITICAL POSITION and therefore are violating their immunity under Section 42. Time to repeal Section 42 and END this kind of political manipulation under such immunity.

Reply(4)
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AdWeek

ABC News Announces 2022 Midterm Campaign Embeds

ABC News has announced its 2022 midterm campaign reporters and producers. They are Libby Cathey, Miles Cohen, Abby Cruz, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa, Will McDuffie and Paulina Tam. The aforementioned seven represent the first embed class at ABC News to cover the midterms—and they’ll provide research and reporting to all...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

'Seditious conspiracy': Kinzinger says Trump 'knew what he was doing' in lead-up to Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump "knew what he was doing" in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday. Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said he believes Trump's actions amount to seditious conspiracy and “criminal involvement by a president.” However, the Republican, who is retiring at the end of this term, conceded that it is not up to the committee to bring charges.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Select Committee#Election Fraud#House#Big Tech#Fox Business#The Washington Examiner
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
65K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy